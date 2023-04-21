Anime veterans are quite familiar with the manga Astro Boy, which went on to give birth to an animated television series with a specific art style - which is now known by its wildly popular name, anime. The creator of Astro Boy - Osamu Tezuka - is also known by many names, that include: “Father of Manga,” “God of Manga,” and “Godfather of Manga.” So it should come as no surprise that reviving the series with a new spinoff was no easy task after his passing.

The man who successfully re-envisioned Astro Boy in a new story and setting was none other than the creator of the internationally acclaimed anime Monster, Naoki Urasawa. Following in the footsteps of his greatest idol, Tezuka, and with blessings from his son, Macoto Tezka, Urasawa created an award-winning series, Pluto, taking inspiration and characters from Astro Boy but with a completely different storyline in his own style. The series is joining a number of Netflix original anime like Gamera-Rebirth and Scott Pilgrim.

Urasawa also had some help accomplishing the humongous task in the form of series co-author Takashi Nagasaki, who believes, “Pluto inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace.”

Pluto is finally getting an anime adaptation on Netflix, 14 years after the manga series came to an end. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Astro Boy spinoff, Pluto.

Does Pluto have a Trailer?

Unfortunately, no. Pluto does not have a full trailer yet. However, Netflix did provide a sneak peek at the upcoming anime series, which provides a glimpse at its high-definition art style and a first look at some of the major characters.

In the teaser, we can see Gesicht, a humanoid robot inspector working for Europol, on a mission to hunt down a rogue robot. His investigation leads him to the lair of a cloaked robot made entirely of insect-shaped nano-robots in a silo, who Gesicht skilfully fights off with little trouble and then moves on with his search. At the end of the cave, we are introduced to a giant-hulking being with horns, the main villain of the series who is the namesake of the show, Pluto. As the teaser concludes, we also get a glimpse at the hero, Astro Boy, aka Atom, and his robot sister Uran.

There has been no official announcement by Netflix about a release date for Pluto; however, it has been confirmed that the Astro Boy spinoff will air later this year in 2023. All episodes of Pluto will be available to stream on Netflix.

What is Pluto About?

Urasawa and Nagasaki's Pluto is based on Tezuka’s Astro Boy storyline known as “The Greatest Robot on Earth" from 1964. The manga series ran from September 2003 to April 2009, publicized by the magazine Big Comic Original. Set in a distant future where humans and sentient robots have come up with a peaceful coexistence after several years of a brutal war, Pluto drives its plot through post-war PTSD and a message of anti-war.

Gesicht, a German Europol robot detective and a war veteran, is investigating a series of robot and human murders around the world, where the killer leaves behind his signature mark on the victim; two pointy objects jutting out of their skull resembling horns. The clues lead Gesicht to realize the killer is a robot, which would make it the first case in the past 8 years where a human is killed by a robot. Seven of the remaining greatest robots built by humanity are on the murderer’s list, including Gesicht himself, as well as humans connected to preserving the International Robot Laws, which grant robots equal rights. The clock is ticking, and Gesicht has to figure out who is behind these brutal killings before time runs out.

Here is the official synopsis of Pluto:

“Famous for his military service in the 39th Asian War, the legendary Swiss robot Montblanc is violently murdered. Humans and robots around the world mourn for the beloved celebrity. Montblanc’s popularity only grew in the years following the war, thanks to his dedication to nature conservation and his loving personality. Once a fellow war veteran, robotic Europol detective Gesicht is sent to investigate Montblanc’s tragic demise. In his pursuit, Gesicht uncovers evidence of a mysterious entity known only as “Pluto.” He also learns of a conspiratorial plot to dismantle the eight specialized robots from around the world who participated in the war. Racing against time to save those who still remain, Gesicht grapples with his memory, morality, and a world full of hate, desperately attempting to defend the fragile coexistence of man and machine.”

Who Is Making Pluto?

The anime adaptation of Pluto was announced by Studio M2 to be in production at the 2017 Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June. In February 2023, Netflix acquired the exclusive streaming rights, and the work continued in collaboration with Genco and Tezuka Productions. The animation is done by Studio M2.

Netflix has also revealed three of the cast members who will be voicing the series' lead characters. Shinshu Fuji, whose voice you might recognize from Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin I, will be playing Gesicht, the robot detective. Atom (Astro Boy), the greatest robot on earth, will be voiced by Yōko Hikasa, who has also starred in the popular anime High School DxD. Minori Suzuki, who played Regina in the original Pokémon anime, will lend her voice to Atom’s sister, Uran.

Will Pluto Have a Second Season?

Naoki Urasawa’s Pluto manga ran from September 2003 to April 2009 and was serialized in Shogakukan's Seinen manga magazine Big Comic Original. It consists of 65 action-filled acts, which are sometimes quite lengthy. Cramping all 65 acts in one season would not be possible for such an extensive storyline. Hence, it is highly likely that Netflix’s anime adaptation of Pluto will span multiple seasons, but the continuation of the series depends on the first season's success.