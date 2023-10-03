The Big Picture Netflix's new anime series Pluto takes place in a delicate world where humans and robots coexist, and the murder of a Swiss robot sets the stage for an emotional and suspenseful storyline.

The trailer showcases a mix of heartfelt dialogue and intense action, hinting at a story that delves into the complexities of humanity and the inner struggles of both robots and humans.

Inspired by Osamu Tezuka's "Astro Boy," Pluto offers a fresh take on the original manga series, exploring themes of peace and suffering while introducing a powerful robot named Pluto.

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming anime series Pluto. Set in a world where humans and robots co-exist, with the machines lacking the ability to kill humans, who could be responsible for the murder investigated in the newly-released trailer. Ahead of the series premiere on the streamer later this month, the new preview for series promises an emotionally charged plot.

The trailer opens with an introduction to a world where the balance is fragile for co-existence between humans and robots. In the midst of that, Gesicht, a Europol robot detective is on the prowl to uncover the identity of whoever is behind the murder of Montblanc, a Swiss robot. “Whether it be a robot or a human, there is a devil inside them,” Gesicht is heard saying in the trailer.

The trailer flits from touching and moving dialogue to high octane action sequences, however, the conversations point to what would be an emotional storyline. There are several mentions of Pluto, an exceedingly powerful robot, it would be worth watching to see how it plays into Gesicht's story.

Inspired by Osamu Tezuka's 'Astro Boy'

Image via Netflix

The neo-futuristic world of Pluto is a spinoff of the Tetsuwan Atom manga, also known as Astro Boy, created by Osamu Tezuka and originally published in 1964-1965. The upcoming anime series was adapted from the manga series of the same name written by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. Tezuka’s manga-anime series Astro Boy’s story, called The Biggest Robot on Earth, centered on the creation of a robot named Pluto by Sultan Chochi Chochi Ababa the Third, with his new creation set to battle seven other robots. Urasawa's story strikes out on a different path with co-creator Nagasaki who serves as producer on the adaptation saying, “Pluto inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace.”

Animation production for Plutois handled by Studio M2 with production by GENCO. Toshio Kawaguchi serves as director with Masao Maruyama, Taro Maki, and Yuji Yamano serving as executive producers. The voice cast for the anime series includes Shinshu Fuji as Gesicht, Yoko Hikasa as Atom, Minori Suzuki as Uran, Hiroki Yasumoto as Montblanc, Koichi Yamadera as North #2, Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando, Rikiya Koyama as Hercules, Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon, and Toshihiko Seki as the powerful Pluto among others. Ahead of its premiere on Netflix, Pluto will have a premiere screening of its first episode in Tokyo on October 20.

Pluto arrives Netflix on October 26. Watch the trailer below: