2023 has been another treasure trove for horror movies thus far, and it’s been getting a lot of genre fans in the Halloween mood. April marks the halfway point to the sinister holiday while also premiering a ton of new horror treats in theaters, like Evil Dead Rise, Renfield, and The Pope’s Exorcist. However, if that’s not enough for your horror loving heart, Pluto TV has just announced their halfway to Halloween month-long event, “April Ghouls”.
A fun ghoulish riff on April Fool's Day, you’ll be able to stream many of your favorite horror films on the popular platform starting April 1. This includes new titles like An American Werewolf in London, The Monster Squad, Sorority Row, Rob Zombie’s Halloween films, The Raven, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and the first two Hostel films. The fan favorites for the month will include When A Stranger Calls, The Ring, Evil Dead 2013, Urban Legend, My Bloody Valentine, Hellraiser, and Friday the 13th: Part II. Films leaving at the end of the event in April will be the first six Saw films, Kill Me Now, The Love Ones, and Mike Flanagan’s masterpiece Oculus. Other highlights for April Ghouls will see a Scream marathon on April 1, 25, and 29 starting at 8 PM ET, and a Saw Sunday marathon on April 2 beginning at 12 PM ET.
You're In For A Scare!
The last couple of years have been an amazing time to jump into the horror genre. That has a lot to do with iconic franchises like Halloween, Scream, and Hellraiser returning, but it also has to do with streaming giving the genre the attention it deserves with different themed events. Pluto’s April Ghouls is just the latest great opportunity for new and long time horror fans to sink their teeth into these blood-soaked films. There’s a lot of wonderful variety in this event whether you are just looking for a fun slasher or a traumatic psychological experience to melt your mind. If you’re new to horror, some of the films in April Ghouls worth checking out are An American Werewolf in London, Urban Legend, Hellraiser, Evil Dead, and Oculus. April’s going to be a huge month for horror and, thanks to Pluto TV, you can keep the spooky party going 24/7.
While horror fans start planning their halfway to Halloween festivities, you can visit the Pluto TV Horror channel. The full list of April Ghouls titles and events can also be viewed down below.
NEW THIS MONTH
- The Hole in the Ground
- A Haunted House
- An American Werewolf in London
- The Collection
- The Dark Half
- The Devil Inside
- Hostel and Hostel: Part II
- Martyrs (2008)
- The Monster Squad
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Sorority Row
- The Raven
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- The Uninvited
- Wolves
HIGHLIGHTS + FAN FAVORITES THIS MONTH
- NOS4A2
- When A Stranger Calls
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Evil Dead (2013)
- The Ring
- Stigmata
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Urban Legend
- Cloverfield
- My Bloody Valentine
- Hellraiser
WATCH BEFORE THEY TURN INTO GHOSTS (LEAVING END OF APRIL)
- Saw, Saw 2, Saw 3D, Saw 3, Saw 4, Saw 5, and Saw 6
- Kill Me Now
- The Loved Ones
- Oculus
Some programming stunt highlights are below (all times are in EST):
- Start April with a scream! On April 1, Scream 1-3 will be playing on Pluto TV Horror beginning at 8pm and continue marathons throughout the month on 4/25 and 4/29
- Before the entire “Saw” collection leaves Pluto TV at the end of the month, check out Saw Sunday on April 2 on Pluto TV Horror. Saw 1-7 will begin playing at 12pm.
- Found Footage Marathon taking place on Saturday, April 15 on Pluto TV Horror, starting at 8pm, featuring “Cloverfield.”
- There’s a full moon on Thursday, April 6, meaning the werewolves will start to howl. Pluto TV will be streaming “An American Werewolf in London” on Pluto TV Horror at 8pm.
- There’s no Friday the 13th this month, but there is Thursday the 13th. Check out “Friday the 13th Part II” at 8pm on Pluto TV Horror!
- Nicholas Cage’s new vampire drama, “Renfield,” opens in theaters on Friday, April 14, so prep by watching his OG vampire film, “Vampire’s Kiss,” at 8pm on the same day on Pluto TV Cult Films.
- Throwback to your favorite spooky sleepover movies with Pluto TV’s Saturday movie nights on Dark Shadows, taking place every Saturday at 8pm. Titles will include “Dark Shadows: The Vampire's Curse,” “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “Master of Dark Shadows,” and “Dark Shadows and Beyond.”
- Marathons and showings for favorite television series Charmed, The Twilight Zone, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Unsolved Mysteries, UFO Hunters, Young Dracula, and many more