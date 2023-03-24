2023 has been another treasure trove for horror movies thus far, and it’s been getting a lot of genre fans in the Halloween mood. April marks the halfway point to the sinister holiday while also premiering a ton of new horror treats in theaters, like Evil Dead Rise, Renfield, and The Pope’s Exorcist. However, if that’s not enough for your horror loving heart, Pluto TV has just announced their halfway to Halloween month-long event, “April Ghouls”.

A fun ghoulish riff on April Fool's Day, you’ll be able to stream many of your favorite horror films on the popular platform starting April 1. This includes new titles like An American Werewolf in London, The Monster Squad, Sorority Row, Rob Zombie’s Halloween films, The Raven, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and the first two Hostel films. The fan favorites for the month will include When A Stranger Calls, The Ring, Evil Dead 2013, Urban Legend, My Bloody Valentine, Hellraiser, and Friday the 13th: Part II. Films leaving at the end of the event in April will be the first six Saw films, Kill Me Now, The Love Ones, and Mike Flanagan’s masterpiece Oculus. Other highlights for April Ghouls will see a Scream marathon on April 1, 25, and 29 starting at 8 PM ET, and a Saw Sunday marathon on April 2 beginning at 12 PM ET.

You're In For A Scare!

The last couple of years have been an amazing time to jump into the horror genre. That has a lot to do with iconic franchises like Halloween, Scream, and Hellraiser returning, but it also has to do with streaming giving the genre the attention it deserves with different themed events. Pluto’s April Ghouls is just the latest great opportunity for new and long time horror fans to sink their teeth into these blood-soaked films. There’s a lot of wonderful variety in this event whether you are just looking for a fun slasher or a traumatic psychological experience to melt your mind. If you’re new to horror, some of the films in April Ghouls worth checking out are An American Werewolf in London, Urban Legend, Hellraiser, Evil Dead, and Oculus. April’s going to be a huge month for horror and, thanks to Pluto TV, you can keep the spooky party going 24/7.

While horror fans start planning their halfway to Halloween festivities, you can visit the Pluto TV Horror channel. The full list of April Ghouls titles and events can also be viewed down below.

NEW THIS MONTH

The Hole in the Ground

A Haunted House

An American Werewolf in London

The Collection

The Dark Half

The Devil Inside

Hostel and Hostel: Part II

Martyrs (2008)

The Monster Squad

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sorority Row

The Raven

The Relic

The Ruins

Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

The Uninvited

Wolves

HIGHLIGHTS + FAN FAVORITES THIS MONTH

NOS4A2

When A Stranger Calls

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Evil Dead (2013)

The Ring

Stigmata

Friday the 13th Part II

Urban Legend

Cloverfield

My Bloody Valentine

Hellraiser

WATCH BEFORE THEY TURN INTO GHOSTS (LEAVING END OF APRIL)

Saw, Saw 2, Saw 3D, Saw 3, Saw 4, Saw 5, and Saw 6

Kill Me Now

The Loved Ones

Oculus

Some programming stunt highlights are below (all times are in EST):