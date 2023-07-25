The Big Picture Emilia Clarke takes on her most daunting role yet as an expectant mother in The Pod Generation, a sci-fi film about artificial intelligence and parenthood.

From conquering Westeros to preventing the Skrull invasion, Emilia Clarke’s characters have taken on many challenges, but it’s with her role in The Pod Generation that she’ll step into her most daunting task yet - that of an expectant mother. In a Collider exclusive, a new clip shows the very moment of the Sophie Barthes (Cold Souls, Madame Bovary) helmed film when Clarke and her co-star, Chiwetel Ejiofor, take the brave first step toward parenthood.

Ready to do business, hopeful parents Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor) sit across the table from Linda (Rosalie Craig), the woman who promises to make all of their dreams come true. At the Womb Center, the trio discusses the terms of Rachel’s pregnancy and how she would like to go about it, including whether she would want Alvy to be involved in the process. In this sci-fi feature, artificial intelligence has risen to prominence, giving women the power to create their own families—that is unless it’s a boy. As the couple is posed with the question of “boy or girl,” they decide to let nature make the final decision, a choice that Linda says is an unusual one for those seeking the clinic’s services.

In the film, Clarke’s Rachel has just received a new job at the Womb Center, a medical facility that gives hopeful parents the ability to plan births to the very last detail including a carrying method that involves an artificial womb known as a pod. Although both Alvy and Rachel are ready to build their family, the former is hesitant about the scientific procedure versus the old-fashioned way. But, knowing that his beloved partner wants to try this new advancement in AI, the botanist agrees to go along with her wishes with the pair embarking on a trippy journey toward parenthood.

Who Else is in The Pod Generation?

Along with Clarke, Ejiofor, and Craig, Barthes’s third feature-length film will also feature performances by Kathryn Hunter (Andor), Vinette Robinson (Black Mirror), Jean-Marc Barr (Europa), Mega Maczko, and Rita Bernard-Shaw. Although she’s been incredibly busy with her first foray into the MCU in the recently released series, Secret Invasion, Clarke’s desire to ensure that The Pod Generation would be made was one of the actress’ absolute musts for her career. Along with starring in the feature, the four-time Emmy-nominated performer also joins as a producer. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the film’s premiere during this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Clarke spoke about how “fortunate” she felt to be attached to the title, adding that she “was hellbent to be in this movie and therefore needed the movie to exist for me to be in it” thus adding her name to the production team.

As is evident in the clip below, Clarke’s dedication to The Pod Generation will undoubtedly pay off when the futuristic sci-fi rom-com arrives in theaters on August 11. Check out the new poster below as well.