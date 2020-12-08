The Collider Podcast is back! After a six-week hiatus where we were between podcast providers, we are now teamed up with Megaphone to bring you our show wherever you get your podcasts. Also, for the rest of the year, we're doing two episodes a week, and first up this week is a look back at the work of director David Fincher. We make our way through Fincher's career starting with his work in ads and music videos, exploring his filmography, his TV shows, all leading up to his new movie, Mank. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

