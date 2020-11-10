The Collider Podcast Is Taking a Hiatus; Here’s Why

You may have noticed for the past several weeks that there haven’t been in any new episodes of The Collider Podcast in your podcast feed. You can find them on YouTube, but obviously we’d prefer to have our podcast function as a podcast where you can listen to us jabber on the go.

The reason for the hiatus is that we’re in the process of switching podcast providers. We were with PodcastOne but that contract expired. We’re now looking for a platform that provides terms and features that will work best for the show going forward. However, until we do that, it doesn’t make much sense to keep producing a backlog of shows that aren’t living anywhere other than YouTube videos.

We’re hoping to have this resolved in the weeks ahead, but we can’t put an exact date on our return. What we can guarantee is that we will return, the show is not canceled, and I believe with a new platform the show will be better than ever with a greater presence on more podcast providers.

For our longtime listeners, we’re sorry to leave you hanging like this, and it means the world to us that you’ve stuck with the show for so long. We hope to be back with you as soon as possible.