The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 252 – ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. We talk about the film’s massive Comic-Con marketing campaign, why the film was a flop upon its release in 2010, its cult following, our views on Scott and Ramona as characters, the alternate ending, where the film fits into Edgar Wright‘s filmography, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

