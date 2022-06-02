The documentary will delve into how New York City shaped these point guards in '80s and '90s

Showtime announced their new sports documentary NYC Point Gods. The feature will spotlight the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft and developed their legendary showmanship in the 1980s and ’90s. The documentary results from a collaboration between Showtime, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and business partner Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom.

NYC Point Gods feature extensive interviews and rare footage of the point guards, among other prominent New York voices. Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron, Fat Joe, and iconic college coaches like Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim, and Rick Pitino lend their firsthand knowledge from personal interactions and share surreal stories involving the city’s Point Gods. Nonetheless, their style is etched in the consciousness of fans who have witnessed these prodigies over the years. In virtually every league, the New York City point gods’ lasting impact on the game of basketball can be seen around the world.

Furthermore, the film features Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. The documentary will delve into how New York City shaped these distinct players as well as how these professionals advanced the game under their watch, and whose impact continues to shape the game today.

Of the documentary, Durant said:

“Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them and the point gods of this film were instrumental in changing the game for everyone. We are really excited to honor them through this doc, and I know basketball fans will really appreciate it.”

These point gods brought dizzying ball control, stylish misdirection, and a shake-and-bake game to the city’s hallowed high school gyms and to the NBA, orchestrating successful offenses at every level. “These players were the first people I ever idolized and looked up to, and that time in my life had a huge impact on me,” said executive producer Rich Kleiman. Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc said,

As a basketball fan who marveled at the skill and showmanship of each of these point gods, I couldn’t be prouder of this film for its faithful depiction of a special time and special place in basketball history.

The documentary is directed by Sam Eliad, and is executive produced by Coodie and Chike. The documentary adds to Showtime Sports’ lineup of premium basketball content. Additional titles in the lineup include Iverson, Kobe Bryant's Muse, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest and Shut Up And Dribble.

NYC POINT GODS premieres on July 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME

