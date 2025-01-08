Aardman Animations, the studio behind beloved franchises like Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, has confirmed that their much-anticipated collaboration with Pokémon is officially in the works and is set to premiere in 2027. Collider's Steve Weintraub recently caught up with Aardman legends Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, who shared exclusive details while promoting Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl — well, as much as they were allowed to reveal — about the highly anticipated project. When asked about Aardman’s slate of upcoming projects, Crossingham confirmed the collab during the interview:

“There’s an Aardman-Pokémon collaboration in the pipeline — can’t say much more about that, but that has been announced."

Park, the Academy Award-winning creator of Wallace & Gromit, added, “We haven’t even seen any of it yet.”

The Pokémon project is slated for a 2027 release, giving both Aardman and the Pokémon Company ample time to fill their Pokédex with animators to help with the project. Gotta mould 'em all, remember! Pokémon may be 30 years old now, but it's the definition of an evergreen franchise. Although original character Ash Ketchum has retired from duty, there are new series and video games being released constantly, while Pokémon Go, the mobile game that allows players to catch Pokémon wherever they go is as popular as it was when it first began in 2016. The prospect of seeing Pikachu, Squirtle, Mewtwo and Jigglypuff in the classic Aardman form is something fans of, well, joy should be looking forward to.

Why Are Aardman and Pokémon Teaming Up?

When the collaboration was announced a few months back, two statements were released — without many more details. Taito Okiura, VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company International, commented, “This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!”

Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, added:

“It’s a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way. Bringing together Pokémon, the world’s biggest entertainment brand, together with our love of craft, character and comedic storytelling feels incredibly exciting. Aardman and TPCi share an emphasis on heritage and attention to detail as well as putting our fans and audiences at the heart of what we do, which we know will steer us right as we together create charming, original and new stories for audiences around the world”.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is streaming now on Netflix.

