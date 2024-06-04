The Big Picture Summer-long Water Type celebrations by The Pokemon Company with new events, merchandise, and animated shorts featuring fan-favorite Pokemon.

It’s summer and time for Pokémon trainers to kick back by the pool with their favorite partners. Perhaps take a trip to the beach to surf with their buddy Pikachu. Regardless of how you take a break from your battles and quests to be the very best there ever was, The Pokémon Company is kicking off a summer-long series of events and merchandise celebrating Water Types. To celebrate, they released a new short, “Pokémon: Bubble Beam Berry Blast,” starring four fan-favorite Pokémon.

In the short, four friends, Palafin, Greninja, Piplup, and Quaxly, use their skills on the sandy beaches to snag snacks from a tree. Little Piplup’s Bubble Beam struggles to knock down the treats. However, thanks to his friends using the move Helping Hand, Piplup shows more power than anyone could have imagined. It’s a fun little short to announce a summer of events.

Some of the new items on the way to celebrate all Water Type Pokémon include the new Palafin ex Box set from the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). Everyone’s favorite superhero is showcased in his Hero Form, ready to conquer your opponents both in person and online. The Pokémon TCG: Palafin ex Box is out June 21. That’s not all, as the online game Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is running an event to celebrate the First Anniversary Summer Bash, according to The Pokémon Company news site. The event begins today, June 4, and runs through July 4. There will be a Palafin rank ladder where players can win awards and customize their character. Daily quests will also be available. All the details can be found in their announcement video. The Pokémon Company also gave a nod to the Pokémon Lazy Summer collection, which has been featured before.

Summer Long Events Come to the Video Games

TCG isn’t the only game jumping in on the fun! The latest installment, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has two events to celebrate Water Types. Mass outbreaks will occur (which is always the perfect time for shiny hunting!) from June 6 to June 9 for Horsea, Lotad, and Finizen. From June 7 to June 9, Swampert will dive back into 7-Star Terra Raid Battles!

This isn’t the only event coming to Scarlet and Violet. The game is teaming up with the latest animated show, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, for players to receive a mystery gift of Dot’s Quaxly. The feisty little guy is the star of his trainer Dot's webseries to the entire Paldean Region. Perhaps he can be the star of your team, too.

You can see the latest animated short, “Pokémon: Bubble Beam Berry Blast,” on Pokémon’s official YouTube channel or watch it above.