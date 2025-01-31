After running for an eventful and successful 26 years and 1,300+ episodes, the Pokémon anime is one of the most iconic animated series of all time. Loosely based on the game franchise, following Ash Ketchum (Rica Matsumoto) and his trusty best friend, Pikachu (Ikue Ōtani), throughout their journeys to become the very best, the series has received wide renown. It's one of the largest reasons that Pokémon is currently the highest-grossing media franchise out there.

With the mass number of episodes that make up the series, it can seem daunting to want to tackle the show for first-time watchers. However, while there may be some filler episodes that are skippable, there are a few episodes that are essential to not just the series' plot, but what makes the show the heartfelt and high-spirited anime that it is.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Pokémon Release Date 1997 - 2022 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming









10 "Bye, Bye Butterfree"

Season 1, Episode 21

Image via The Pokémon Company

While this episode may not be integral to the overall plot of the series, it's a huge episode for Ash's character, as he needs to learn to let go of his beloved Pokémon, Butterfree (Rikako Aikawa), as he finds his mate. After struggling with the idea, the trainer has to ultimately do what's best for Butterfree so it can live the life it wants to, rather than being used as a competitive Pokémon.

Pokémon Season 1, Episode 21, "Bye, Bye Butterfree" is a heart-wrenching tear-jerker for both kids and adults. It's a story that teaches children that sometimes when you love someone, you need to set them free so they can have the freedom to live the life they want to. This is one of the handful of episodes that serves as the proof in the pudding that the Pokémon series isn't just telling cute stories to entertain kids, but they're telling stories that have genuine emotional impact and can be profound.

9 "Charizard Chills"

Season 2, Episode 49

Image via The Pokémon Company

One of the best plot points of the first two Pokémon seasons is the consistent conflict between Ash and his beloved Charizard (Shinichiro Miki). Having rescued him as a mere Charmander (Shinichiro Miki), the young man supported his Pokémon with the most love and affection a trainer can give. But regardless of this, Charizard still grew up to be prickly towards Ash and refused to listen to him most of the time. The plot line ends in the most satisfying way possible in Pokémon Season 2, Episode 49, "Charizard Chills", when Ash puts his entire well-being on the line to keep his friend healthy and okay. Charizard recognized this and through this wonderful showcase of love, he bonded with Ash as not just a member of his team, but as family and listened to/respected him from then on.

... Ash puts his entire well-being on the line to keep his friend healthy and okay.

This episode is one of the best full-circle episodes in the entire anime. Pokémon always finds a way to wrap up its stories in a satisfying manner, but there are some that are just perfect and this storyline and episode is one of the best examples of this. It strengthened the bond between the two to almost the level Ash and Pikachu have and, because of this, he would continue to bring Charizard onto his Pokémon team multiple times throughout the series, regardless of the region they're in.

8 "Pikachu's Goodbye"

Season 1, Episode 36

Image via The Pokémon Company

The beautiful bond between Ash and Pikachu is unbreakable and one of the strongest in fiction. Everyone knows the two and a pair—like Batman and Robin. The idea of the two separating is borderline unimaginable. However, it almost happened once, in Pokémon Season 1, Episode 36, "Pikachu's Goodbye", when they come across a group of Pikachu and their companionship is tested.

When Ash believes that Pikachu would be better off and happier overall with the wild group, he tries to leave Pikachu there, thinking it's for the greater good. This episode shows audiences that the bond between Pikachu and Ash is mutual. The yellow mouse isn't just there because he was given to the trainer by Professor Oak (Unshō Ishizuka), but because he wants to be there.

7 "Down to the Fiery Finish!"

Season 19, Episode 38

Image via The Pokémon Company

The 19th season of Pokémon is widely known as the top bar of the series. With more dramatic themes and plot points, alongside some astounding animation, it makes total sense. One of the best examples of this is Pokémon Season 19, Episode 38, "Down to the Fiery Finish!" due to how great the quality of the episode is.

The highlight and overall focus of the 38th entry in this season is the astonishing fight between Ash's Greninja (Yuji Ueda) and his rival, Alain's (Kensho Ono), Charizard (Kensuke Sato) in the pouring rain. It's an animated spectacle to behold and is one of the series' best fights. There's a reason that Ash's Greninja is a fan-favorite and if anyone's confused as to why, this fight is where they should direct their eyes.

6 "Battling a Thaw in Relations!"

Season 13, Episode 31

Image via the Pokémon Company

One of the earliest plot points set up in this era of the series is one where they seem to retread the same story executed with Ash and Charmander in the first and second seasons. However, in the penultimate finale to Season 10, where this story starts, it switches things up with Ash getting to see the man who abandons the poor Pokémon: his rival, Paul (Kiyotaka Furushima). It wasn't until two seasons later, in Pokémon Season 13, Episode 31, "Battling a Thaw in Relations!", that this story found its conclusion.

In one of the climactic final battles in the Sinnoh region, where Ash and Paul are being pinned against each other in a tournament, the rival's old Chimchar (Megumi Hayashibara), now raised to Infernape (Yuji Ueda) by Ash, gets to face his previous owner again, having grown. He gets to show Paul how strong he truly is and, together, he and Ash beat the nasty trainer and show him that showing Pokémon love trumps focusing on power alone any day. This is an essential episode because of the genuinely amazing storytelling at play. It's also a great showcase of the family-friendly show's most important themes; love and friendship.

5 "Enter the Champion!"

Season 22, Episode 47