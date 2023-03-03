Fans are perhaps still reeling over the fact that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu won't be returning to the new Pokémon show, but new generations of young trainers will be gearing up for an adventure to catch pocket monsters. While the popular animated series is still in the process of wrapping up farewell episodes dedicated to the iconic duo protagonists, The Pokémon Company has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming reboot, highlighting Liko and Roy's adventures in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region.

The Pokémon Company announced in December that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's adventures would soon come to an end. Although the company had previously teased the long-running series' new protagonists, the latest trailer gives a proper introduction and a closer look at the two as they embark on an action-packed adventure. In the trailer, Liko, "the girl with the awe-inspiring pendant," is described as someone who couldn't find anything unless she looked for it herself, while Roy, "the boy with the mysterious Poké ball," is shaping up to be a trainer who wants to challenge the pocket monsters from the legends. And then there's the aviator jacket-wearing Friede and his companion Captain Pikachu, who fans welcomed with delight as the captain shares an uncanny resemblance with the OG Pikachu—only, this Pikachu shows a domineering appearance with his cute little pilot hat.

The trailer also hints that Liko will be accompanied by Sprigatito, a Grass-type Pokémon, while Roy will be paired with the Fire-type Fuecoco. A poster was also revealed at the end of the trailer, with Quaxly in the center and Friede descending on the back of a Charizard. As sad as it is for fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum following his victory in the Pokémon World Coronation Series, they will still see the same Pikachu, albeit with different characteristics, as well as new characters who also want to be the very best, "like no one ever was." Though new characters will soon grace our screens to introduce themselves and the adventures they will be embarking on along the way, Pokémon is still wrapping up the farewell episodes to honor Ash and Pikachu's 25-year journey, which will premiere in Japan on March 24.

Image via The Pokemon Company

With new characters, the animated series has a new opportunity to explore different narratives, potentially leading to more complex Pokémon stories. After all, Ash has already accomplished his goal, so making him the center of the new series might cause the anime to run out of steam. But who knows? Ash might be returning in the future—just not in the driver's seat.

According to the trailer, the new Pokémon animated series will premiere in Japan with an hour-long special on April 14. The dubbed version doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is expected to arrive this year. You can watch the trailer below: