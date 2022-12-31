After 25 years, the impossible has happened: Ash Ketchum has finally become the best there ever was. The latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series saw Ash claim victory in the Masters Eight Tournament, becoming the Pokémon World Champion in the process. And as if that wasn't enough, the Pokémon Company revealed that the final episodes of Ultimate Journeys will bring an end to Ash's journey. The next installment will focus on new characters, Liko and Roy as they explore the Paldea region, which was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. And in this writer's humble opinion, it's a breath of fresh air that the franchise sorely needed.

One of the biggest complaints about the Pokémon franchise is that it has gotten stale, especially with Ash's journey to become a Pokémon Master. Time and time again, he would get within reach of his goal — and then lose at the last minute. After a while, it felt like Ash — as well as the series — were jogging in place. The point of watching an anime is to see the hero evolve and finally reach the goal they set out to accomplish. What then is the point of following Ash around if he was never going to grow as a Pokémon trainer?

Why Things Got Stale for Pokémon

It also didn't help that other popular anime franchises seemed to grow and change over the years. Other shonen staples like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Digimon would introduce new characters and concepts in future seasons, refreshing their core elements while also drawing in new fans. Even series like InuYasha and Naruto would get fresh blood in the form of anime series that followed their children! In contrast, Pokémon following the same character around for over a decade didn't offer much in the way of excitement. Yes there were new Pokémon to look forward to and Team Rocket was always up to no good, but that can only take a series so far.

By shifting the focus away from Ash, the Pokémon series can truly gain a new lease on life. Since it's following new characters, that's a new chance to explore different dynamics. Liko and Roy could be entirely different from him, and have entirely different goals. Maybe they won't want to be Pokémon Masters, or maybe their journey will take a different shape than Ash's. Whatever the case, this is truly a new step for the Pokémon franchise and a way to draw in new fans and that is something the franchise has sorely needed for 25 years.

What Comes Next for the Pokémon Franchise

Ash Ketchum's exit also gives the franchise the chance to focus on Pokémon characters that are not than Pikachu. For years, the electric rodent has become synonymous with the Pokémon franchise, to the point where it's the de facto mascot. And it's been the one Pokémon that's stayed by Ash's side for all this time, growing powerful enough to take down Pokémon who could rightfully defeat it. While this may add to the "David beats Goliath" element of the franchise, it also takes some of the suspense out of the battles. Any good anime series will have its characters struggle for their wins, and learn from any potential losses. Putting the focus on other Pokémon could raise those stakes, and who knows? The next Pikachu may be waiting in the works.

Ironically, other Pokémon media has taken the route that the anime has finally gotten to. The Pokémon Adventures manga has featured a rotating cast of characters, as well as plots inspired by each generation of games. Both Pokémon creator Satoshi Taijiri and Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara have showered praise upon Pokémon Adventures, with Taijiri outright stating, "This is the comic that most resembles the world I was trying to convey." The Pokémon anime spinoff, Pokémon Chronicles has also featured stories that center on the various characters within the Pokémon franchise and received critical acclaim.

Will Ash Ketchum Return to Pokémon?

But who's to say that Ash still can't play a role? Plenty of anime series have brought back their protagonists — like, Yu-Gi-Oh!, which had two feature films where original series protagonist, Yugi Muto played a major role. There could be room for Ash to return, or even challenge the new protagonists. Even though he may not be the main character anymore, Ash's impact will still be felt, and he truly lived up to his dream of becoming a true Pokémon master.