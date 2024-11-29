Ash Ketchum's (Sarah Natochenny) journey across the 26-year run of the Pokémon anime set him up against a plethora of other Pokémon trainers that continuously challenged him in new ways. It took him that entire 26 years to eventually make it to the finals of the Pokémon League and win. If it took him that long to finally win, that's got to mean that he faced some amazing rivals along the way.

From the very beginning, Ash has gone up against some iconic rivals that not only challenge him in power, but as a character, as well. Testing the kind of person he is and how far he would go to do the right thing. A good or bad rival can make or break a season's conflict.

9 Cameron

Played by Rory Max Kaplan

Image via the Pokémon Company

The young and energetic Cameron (Rory Max Kaplan) proved to be a great parallel to Ash with his excitement and dedication to training his Pokémon and being better than his opponent. First appearing in the Unova region, Cameron was a true challenge to Ash with his powerful team: Riolu/Lucario, Ferrothorn, Samurott, Hydreigon, Swanna and Watchdog (who is only mentioned).

But Cameron was also quite naive, initially believing that trainers only needed seven gym badges to enter the illustrious Unova League. He's also quite hard on himself, unfortunately. Having quite the habit of hitting himself with his own headband when he's stumped. While he eventually lost to Virgil (Tom Wayland), he beat Ash in the Unova League with only five Pokémon. Which is quite a feat in and of itself.

8 Tyson

Played by Marc Diraison

Image via the Pokémon Company

The rival of the Hoenn era of the Pokémon anime, Tyson (Marc Diraison), holds an achievement no other rival can claim: he beat Ash with a Meowth. Meowth isn't a bad Pokémon, by any means. But many were surprised to see such a Pokémon take on Pikachu and Ash, and win. His wonderful team didn't stop there, though. Consisting of: Meowth, Metagross, Sceptile, Donphan, Shiftry and Hariyama.

Tyson would go on to be the winner of the distinguished Ever Grande Conference. The trainer and Ash were pretty evenly matched, though. But Tyson would eventually take the win against him by wearing out Pikachu to the point of eventually fainting against his Meowth. If only Team Rocket's Meowth (Nathan Price, Maddie Blaustein and James Carter Cathcart) had that kind of power.

7 Harrison

Played by Wayne Grayson

Image via the Pokémon Company

Harrison (Wayne Grayson) paralleled Ash in a way that he had a very similar origin to the young trainer. Beginning his journey in Littleroot Town and through speaking to Professor Birch (Dan Green), he was inspired to begin his journey to being an excellent Pokémon trainer. He would come to acquire an amazing team consisting of: Torchic/Combusken/Blaziken, Houndoom, Sneasel, Miltank, Kecleon, Hypno and Steelix.

His similar startup to Ash had a lot of fans kind of rooting for the young rival. He made it all the way to the top four of the Johto League's Silver Conference, eventually being defeated by a trainer with a Rhydon. There was no bad blood between the rival and the protagonist, either, as he helped Ash and co. defeat Team Rocket and their typical hijinks.

6 Barry

Played by Jamie McGonnigal

Image via the Pokémon Company

Ash Ketchum is a pretty energetic and passionate guy. So much so, that not many people can match his vibe all the time. Except Barry (Jamie McGonnigal). Barry is a battery that never loses charge. He's committed and ardent about becoming a great trainer one day. He serves as a great second antithesis (next to Ash) to the other rival of the season, Paul (Julián Rebolledo). Paul cares only about catching and raising strong Pokémon and Barry shares a similar outlook. But he cares for his Pokémon emotionally, like Ash.

This made Barry a worthy competitor to Ash, as he is everything Paul should be. While not as strong as Paul, his bond with his Pokémon serves as an example of what makes a great trainer. His team consists of some incredibly strong Pokémon. Featuring the likes of: Piplup/Prinplup/Empoleon, Staraptor, Roserade, Heracross, Skarmory and Hitmonlee.

5 Sawyer

Played by Robby Duncan Sharpe

Image via the Pokémon Company

This young, green-haired rival is, surprisingly, quite new to the Pokémon trainer game. Unlike the origins of other rivals, Sawyer didn't start his journey in Kalos, but Hoenn. That's where he got his Treecko, a Pokémon that would prove to be quite treacherous for Ash. He's a very intelligent, yet naive, kid who writes other trainers' tactics in his notebook in hopes of becoming a better trainer.

Sawyer did a lot of growing over the course of the three seasons he was part of. His team eventually grew to be incredibly strong, comprised of: Treecko/Grovyle/Sceptile, Bagon/Shelgon/Salamence, Slurpuff, Honedge/Doublade/Aegislash, Clawitzer and Slaking. With how strong he is now, at such a young age, it's clear he's going to grow to be an incredible trainer. Especially with how much he cares about strategy.

4 Alain

Played by Jonathan Silver

Image via the Pokémon Company

Alain (Jonathan Silver) is notorious in the Pokémon fan base for how strong he is, partially because of his unique personality. He shows little-to-no emotion and is quite apathetic to most things except battling Ash and protecting his best friend, Mairin (Zoe Martin). His strength comes from his Pokémon team's various different types. Many times, trainers stick to one type. But, much like Ash, Alain's team has a variety: Charmander/Charmeleon/Charizard, Metang/Metagross, Tyranitar, Weavile, Bisharp, Unfezant, Chesnaught and Malamar.

Alain has proven to be an astoundingly fierce competitor that should never be underestimated. While they started as more intense rivals, they eventually became very good friends and would be seen later training together for future battles. Alain quickly became a fan favorite and for very good reason.

3 Gary Oak

Played by James Carter Cathcart

Image via The WB

One can't deny the original rival his place in the top 5. Gary Oak (James Carter Cathcart) is easily the most iconic rival in the Pokémon franchise, period. He's the original rival in both the anime and the games, making him the face of Pokémon rivals overall. Not only is he the original, but he defined everything that would come to be essential for a more antagonistic rival.

Gary has been shown to own about 20 Pokémon over the years, but his main team is made up of: Squirtle/Wartortle/Blastoise, Arcanine, Eevee/Umbreon, Electivire, Tyranitar, Hatterene and Regidrago. The young descendent of the Oak family is far meaner than other rivals throughout the series and far more of an antagonist. Succeeded by only one other rival. He's also one of Ash's longest running rivals, facing off with him until the end of the Jhoto League (Seasons 1-5).

2 Leon

Played by Alejandro Saab

Image via the Pokémon Company

Few trainers have challenged Ash in the way that Leon (Alejandro Saab) did. Leon was the last trainer for Ash to beat to win the Pokémon League and boy did he make him work for it. It was, by far, the toughest battle Ash has gone through, and it was made even better by the rivalry established earlier on in the series.

It's clear why Leon was the Pokémon Champion with such an amazing team behind him: Charizard, Dragapult, Rillaboom, Cinderace, Inteleon and Mr. Rime. He's got quite the tough team, but it's that Charizard that gave him a true run for his money. Leon served as what felt like an unclimbable mountain for Ash and his sheer presence as the Champion made him an incredible, overarching rival throughout the last couple of seasons of the series.

1 Paul

Played by Julián Rebolledo

Image via the Pokémon Company

As if the best rival for Ash could be anyone else. Paul not only challenged Ash through his power, but he challenged the young hero as a character overall. This trainer is ruthless and cares little for his Pokémon and only about the power they hold. He released Pokémon in the past because he considered them unusable due to how weak they were. Ash managed to prove him wrong when he released his Chimchar and Ash took him in, training him to be an incredibly powerful Infernape.

Paul's lack of genuine decency makes him an incredibly unlikable person, which made the conflict of taking him down so much more compelling. He also acts as a great, darker mirror to Ash. A trainer who cares deeply for his Pokémon. Paul's team is, in fact, astoundingly strong (although mistreated). He's had 21 Pokémon over the years, but his primary picks typically end up being: Turtwig/Grotle/Torterra, Elekid/Electabuzz/Electivire, Gyarados, Garchomp, Metagross and Ursaring. Even through his team, it's clear he cares only for Pokémon with profound base strength, not believing in the possibility that a Pokémon could grow into great power. Paul is an all-around unlikable dude, and it makes him the series' best rival to date.

