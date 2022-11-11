25 years ago, Pokémon's protagonist Ash Ketchum had always wanted to be the very best, "like no one ever was." Now, after 25 seasons, the Pokémon Company has announced that the 10-year-old trainer, along with his Pokémon buddy Pikachu, has won the top trainer title after traveling the world and catching multiple Pokémon. In the most recent episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, Ash and Pikachu have finally achieved their goal of winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series, allowing the duo to claim their destiny, which Ash has desired since the first series aired in 1997.

The Pokémon Company International's vice president of marketing, Taito Okiura, said:

"Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer. We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of ‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss!"

Ash was named the first-ever Pokémon League Champion in 2019's Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon, but becoming the world's greatest trainer has always been his dream. Ash and Pikachu have faced many obstacles since the start of their journey in the Kanto region in 1997, from facing off against countless gym leaders to preventing Team Rocket from taking off "at the speed of light." In the most recent season of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, Ash and his team overcame a formidable opponent and triumphed, earning the title they had been striving to get for 25 years. The big reveal was made public in Japan with the release of the new episode. In the episode, Ash Ketchum's Pikachu defeated Leon's Charizard in a battle, proving that he is the strongest of all the Pokémon League Champions.

Ash Ketchum's English dub voice actress, Sarah Natochenny, expressed on Twitter that it has been an "absolute honor" to be the voice of Ash Ketchum for decades. "I can’t wait to share the English dub of this episode of Pokémon with the world. What an absolute honor to be voicing Ash Ketchum as he becomes a world champion," she said, adding that Ash, indeed, "was the very best, like no one ever was." Since its release, the lyrics to "Pokémon Theme (Gotta Catch 'Em All!)" have been engraved in the minds of every fan, and although Ash's triumph might have once seemed impossible, Ash has finally been able to fulfill his goal.

The 10-year-old kid from Pallet Town made his first appearance in the first episode of the anime in 1997. Fans saw the boy struggle against several Pokémon, with Pikachu being always by his side. But even though it's been a long time coming, fans have also been wondering whether the Pokémon's world's greatest trainer will remain the anime's main protagonist or if a new trainer will take over. Regardless, Ash Ketchum's victory has been celebrated by many.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is now available on Netflix in the United States. The most recent episode debuted in Japan and will soon premiere globally. Check out Natochenny's tweet down below along with the trailer for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.