The Pokémon world comprises numerous regions, each one filled to the brim with these colorful and iconic pocket monsters. The first region fans were introduced to was Kanto, home to the original 151 Pokémon. Though it may lack the visual flare and gimmicks of later regions, Kanto remains beloved for its simplicity and memorable locations, such as Lavender Town, home to a Pokémon cemetery.

The Kanto region is also the home to the original protagonist of the Pokémon anime, Ash Ketchum. The young trainer caught many powerful Pokémon during this quest to be a Pokémon Master. Most of his Kanto Pokémon catches were in the region itself or the neighboring Orange Islands, but Pokémon Journeys: The Series saw Ash catch a few more from the original region to help him become the number one trainer in the world. This list will rank the best Kanto Pokémon that Ash caught based on their strength, how much they were used in the anime, and how much of an impression they left.

10 Muk

First Appearance: "Sparks Fly for Magnemite"

When Ash and his companions, Misty and Brock, visit Gringey City, they help clear out the city's powerplant of a hostile Grimer swarm being led by a Muk. Ash defeated Muk in battle and caught him but sent him to Professor Oak because of his powerful stench. There, Muk reformed himself from a bully into a lovable goofball who took every opportunity he could to smother Oak in a gooey hug.

Muk is atypical for most of Ash's Pokémon in that he focuses more on defense than offense, preferring to let his enemies tire themselves out while he absorbs each blow. Muk used this strategy to defeat an agile Bellsprout in the Indigo League, put Team Rocket on the backfoot before James' Victreebel put him to sleep, and withstand several attacks from Gary Oak's powerful team in the Silver Conference, though he wasn't able to knock any out. One wonders what Muk could have achieved had Ash trained him properly, but for what we do get, Muk proved himself a wall that wasn't easily scaled.

9 Tauros

First Appearance: "The Legend of Dratini"

In one of Pokémon's most infamous banned episodes, Ash visits the Safari Zone, hoping to capture some of the rare wild Pokémon who dwell there. However, no matter how hard he tried, all thirty of his Safari Balls were used to capture Tauros. They stayed at Professor Oak's lab during Ash's journey in Kanto but brought them into rotation during the Orange Islands, Johto, and the Battle Frontier, though we don't know if it was the same Tauros each time.

Though Tauros' battles were limited, the Wild Bull Pokémon always made an impact thanks to their raw power. A common tactic in each of Ash's battles with a Tauros was to flip enemies into the air, be they a Venosaur, another Tauros, or a Metagross. Tauros is also the first of Ash's Pokémon with a one-hit knockout move, Fissure, making it even more impressive.

8 Kingler

First Appearance: 'Mystery at the Lighthouse"

When Misty made fun of Ash's catching abilities, he set his sights on a wild Krabby, which was transported to Professor Oak's because Ash had a full team of six. He remained at the lab until Ash entered the Indigo League, where Krabby was brought out to face Mandi, Ash's first opponent. To everyone's surprise, Krabby defeated Mandi's Grass-type Exeggutor, evolved into Kingler, and crushed his remaining two Pokémon.

Kingler's fantastic league debut solidified him as a fan favorite, and though he wasn't able to keep his perfect streak, he still impressed everyone with his immense power. Subsequent battles saw him take down at least one Pokémon: he defeated Pete Pebbleman's Cloyster by overpowering its defenses with hyper offense before falling to Arkanine, and in Johto, he wrecked Misty's Poliwhirl before getting overpowered by her Psyduck. Sadly, Ash stopped using Kingler after Johto, making him one of the best Pokémon Ash neglected.

7 Squirtle

First Appearance: "Here Comes the Squirtle Squad"

Early in Ash's adventures in Kanto, he and his friends found a small town that was being plagued by a mischievous band of delinquent Squirtles called the Squirtle Squad. When a battle with Team Rocket started fires in the town, the squad helped put them out, so they were pardoned and made honorary firefighters. Since Ash saved the life of the lead Squirtle, the blue turtle decided to follow the young trainer through Kanto and Johto before returning to the squad, though he would occasionally temporarily reunite with Ash.

Despite being one of the most iconic Kanto Pokémon, Squirtle started as a weak battler but saw a significant glow-up in the Orange Islands when he learned Hydro Pump. This powerful Water-type attack proved very versatile, as Squirtle could use the move while spinning in his shell to provide momentum. He continued getting stronger during Johto, where he stood his ground against several Electric-types and returned to help Ash complete the Battle Frontier by defeating Pyramid King Brandon's Ninjask.

6 Bulbasaur

First Appearance: "Bulbasaur and the Hidden Village"

Misty's attempt to capture a wild Oddish led to the discovery of a hidden Pokémon Village guarded by a Bulbasaur with no love for humans. Ash was able to win his trust when he risked his life to save the village from Team Rocket, so Bulbasaur challenged him to a battle to see if he was worthy of being his trainer. He stuck with Ash throughout his journeys in Kanto, the Orange Islands, and Johto before going to Professor Oak's lab to act as a leader and mediator among the various Pokémon.

Bulbasaur proved that not all Pokémon need to evolve to be powerful when he resisted evolution and learned Solar Beam. Though he was often overshadowed by Charizard in Kanto's latter half, Bulbasaur got his dues in Johto, such as when he defeated Jackson's shiny Magneton and tied with his Meganium during the Silver Conference. He also joined Squirtle and Charizard during the Battle Frontier and took out half of Pyramid King Brandon's team, including a Dusclops that had knocked out Charizard.

5 Snorlax

First Appearance: "Snack Attack"

While visiting the Seven Grapefruit Islands, Ash, Misty, and the anime-original character Tracy encounter a wild Snorlax feasting on the fruit before swimming to the next island. Thanks to a wild Jigglypuff who had a habit of following Ash, Snorlax was eventually put to sleep, allowing Ash to capture him. Though he tended to get distracted by food or fall into deep sleep, wherever Ash needed Snorlax for an important fight, the Sleeping Pokémon would deliver.

Ash's Snorlax is by far one of his strongest Pokémon, and whenever he was defeated, it was only after he'd bested at least one opponent. Despite his massive size, Snorlax is very quick on both land and water and is just as good at dodging attacks as he is absorbing them with his great bulk. His most impressive win came during the Battle Frontier, where he not only defeated two Fighting-type Pokémon—who normally have the advantage over Normal-types—but used six different moves in the battle instead of the usual four.

4 Dragonite

First Appearance: "A Test in Paradise!"