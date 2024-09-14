With the release of Pokémon Red and Green in 1996, the world was introduced to the Pokémon franchise. Set in a world inhabited by magical creatures who can change into new shapes and wield elemental powers, players collect these beings, called Pokémon, to save the world from evil, become the regional champion by defeating fellow trainers in battles, and try to complete a behavioral encyclopedia called the Pokédex.

As of the most recent games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are over one thousand Pokémon for people to collect and train. Some of them naturally stand out above others thanks to their impressive designs, versatility in battle, or the steps required to obtain one. Often, these naturally badass Pokémon are further accentuated thanks to their appearance in the long-running anime, which transforms static turn-based battles into dynamic fights of skill and endurance. These are the most badass Pokémon in the franchise, ranging from Legendaries to Mythicals, Pseudo-Legendaries, and even starters.

10 Zoroark

Introduced in Generation V

One of the most elusive species of Pokémon, Zoroark lives in tightly-knit family units with their pre-evolved form, Zorua, tucked safely in their mane. Thanks to their unique ability to create realistic illusions, they can hide in plain sight and even mimic human speech. Though they are loyal companions to trainers who can win their trust, they are also vengeful to those who do them ill.

Zoroark is one of the best-designed Dark-type Pokémon in the franchise and pays homage to various mythological tricksters, such as the kitsune. Its illusionary powers are lackluster in the game, but the anime demonstrates how terrific such a thing would be, especially when Zoroark gets angry enough to trap someone in a living nightmare. In the ancient Hisuian region, Zoroark has a Ghost-Normal form devoid of kindness that is more than willing to kill. Overall, Zoroark is one of the spookiest Pokémon around, and its distinctive look and elusive nature make it all the more badass.

9 Greninja

Introduced in Generation VI

The final evolution of the Kalos Water-type starter, Froakie, Greninja is a slick, fast-moving amphibian who fights with the skill and precision of a ninja. Its mastery of water has grown such that it can condense it into weapons, such as throwing shurikens or kunai for close quarters. It keeps its long tongue wrapped around its neck like a scarf, allowing it to sense hidden foes trying to sneak up on it.

Greninja won the 2016 poll for most popular Pokémon, and with good reason: its design beautifully blends its multiple concepts into a single, balanced form and a great demonstration of how speed and agility can make for a deadly warrior. The anime also did wonders showing off Greninja's skills in battle when Ash Ketchum (Rica Matsumoto, Veronica Taylor, and Sarah Natochenny) obtained the power to adopt a unique form thanks to the two's Battle Bond. Greninja is the equivalent of a ninja Pokémon, complete with shurikens; what could be more badass?

8 Lucario

Introduced in Generation IV

Known as the Aura Pokémon, Lucario evolves from the Baby Pokémon, Riolu, through a strong bond of friendship with its trainer during the daytime; thus, they are immensely loyal to their trainers. This bond allowed Lucario to become the first species of Pokémon to unlock the power of Mega Evolution with human aid, allowing it to temporarily change form and increase its power.

In battle, Lucario can manipulate a life force called aura to fuel its various attacks and abilities, including being able to sense others over large distances, create bone-shaped saves, or launch aura spheres that never miss the target. This ability gives it a unique way to utilize its Fighting-type compared to other Fighting Pokémon that rely more on martial arts or physical toughness. Lucario is among the most beloved and admired Pokémon because of how cool it looks and acts, even starring in one of the most rewatchable Pokémon movies.

7 Salamence

Introduced in Generation III

One of Pokémon's most inspiring stories is found in Bagon, a little dragon with big dreams of achieving flight. If a Bagon survives throwing itself off of high cliffs, its cells undergo extreme mutation, causing it to evolve into the armored Shelgon and eventually the winged Salamence. Overcome with joy, Salamence spends its days constantly flying and breathing fire in jubilation, but should it be angered, Salamence's flames can easily turn to destruction.

Salamence is the Dragon-type Pokémon that most resembles a traditional Western dragon, and dragons are always badass. Along with its inspiring journey, Salamence stands out thanks to its raw power, versatility in teams, and ability to Mega Evolve. The anime further cements Salamence's majesty through numerous uses, from the personal mount of Pokémon Hunter J (Takako Honda and Sonny Dey) to being used by one of Ash's rivals, Sawyer (Ikue Otani and Robby Duncan Sharpe).

6 Garchomp

Introduced in Generation IV

Dwelling in arid landscapes and deep caves, Garchomp is the final form of Gible and a terrifying combination of dragon and shark. Rarely seen in the wild, Garchomp is known for having a violent disposition, forcing those who wish to study or capture it to approach with caution. Despite its terrestrial appearance, it is somehow capable of flying as fast as a jet to chase down prey.

Garchomp has reigned as the most powerful of the Pseudo-legendary Pokémon thanks to its typing, good mix of speed, offense, and defense, and wonderful design. It also helps that Garchomp is the signature Pokémon of the best champion in the franchise, Cynthia, and thus serves as a final boss — a fitting position for a mighty dragon to hold. While it is another Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, many don't go for it since the original form is already so strong.

5 Gyarados

Introduced in Generation I

The most common Water-type in the Pokémon world is Magikarp. This orange fish is often overlooked due to how useless it is in battle, but should one manage to evolve it, the supposedly weak Magikarp becomes the mighty Gyarados. Now a Water/Flying-type, the evolution process makes Gyarados highly aggressive and prone to fits of rampage.

The change from Magikarp to Gyarados is an underdog story that also pays homage to a Chinese legend about perseverance. Design-wise, Gyarados has to be one of the most intimidating and outright badass Pokémon, combining the majesty of an Eastern dragon with the most terrifying aspects of marine life, highlighting that the ocean has many unknown terrors. If that wasn't enough, Gyarados can Mega Evolve, trading its ability to fly for a Dark-typing and even more power.

4 Giratina

Introduced in Generation IV

A Ghost-Dragon type that represents antimatter, Giratina was created alongside fellow dragons Dialga, who represents time, and Palkia, who represents space, at the beginning of the Pokémon World. However, Giratina proved to have a violent disposition and was banished to the Distortion World, a mirror dimension that is always changing appearance. It is able to temporarily cross into the Pokémon world, however, and its presence can cause major catastrophes.

Giratina's origins and place in Pokémon's creation myth have some parallels to Satan, who was banished by God for rebelling. Unlike Satan, Giratina softened over time, taking on a protector role to ensure cosmic balance. It is also one of the few Pokémon that can change their form. Its true form is a limbless serpent that leans more into its Ghost-type, and upon entering the Pokémon world without an item called the Griseous Orb, it becomes a massive six-legged dragon. Being the Pokémon equivalent of the devil is already hardcore, and Giratina has more than enough power to live up to its reputation.

3 Arceus

Introduced in Generation IV

Within the Sinnoh region are various ancient myths and texts that tell of how the Pokémon world was created. All of them link back to the Original One, which refers to the Alpha Pokémon, Arceus. Though normally a Normal-type Pokémon, Arceus has the power to become any other type using special elemental plates.

Befitting its status as the God of the Pokémon universe, Arceus is a being of immense power and possibility. Some of its powers include the ability to create duplicates of legendary Pokémon, merge the mystical plates to create a life-giving jewel, transport itself or people through time and space, and exist in two locations at once. Its might is even reflected in the games Pokémon Sun and Moon, where scientists created Silvally to mimic its ability to change types. Arceus is the god of the Pokémon world; there's nothing more badass than that.

2 Rayquaza

Introduced in Generation III

In ancient times, two titanic Pokémon named Groudon and Kyogre nearly destroyed the world in their attempts to expand the land and sea. They were eventually stopped by Rayquaza, who can naturally negate the effects of extreme weather, and forced into deep hibernation. Afterward, Rayquase returned to the ozone layer, where it eternally circles the world, only descending if summoned or if a new threat emerges.

Rayquaza remains the apex of the Dragon-type Pokémon, thanks to its sleek design and raw power. If its normal powers weren't strong enough, Rayquaza is also the only Pokémon that can Mega Evolve without needing a Mega Stone, and the powerful winds it kicks up negate the weaknesses of Flying-types. Rayquaza has also had many prominent appearances in the Pokémon movies, from fighting the shapeshifting alien Deoxys in Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys to destroying several disaster-level meteors in games like Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

1 Mewtwo

Introduced in Generation I

To create the most powerful Pokémon, scientists cloned Mew, a mythical creature said to contain the DNA of all other Pokémon. The scientists succeeded and created Mewtwo, but their experiments caused the newborn to grow violent and malicious towards humans and other Pokémon. Eventually, Mewtwo broke free and retreated to a dark cave, remaining motionless so that it could conserve its psychic energy for battle.

Mewtwo remains one of the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise and more than deserving of the title of Legendary Pokémon, thanks to its role as the final boss of the original games and serving as the main antagonist of Pokémon: The First Movie. Alongside its unmatched psychic powers, Mewtwo also represents the classic tale of mankind trying to play God and unleashing something they cannot control. Other media, such as Detective Pikachu, show that Mewtwo's heart can be softened and use its powers to help others rather than beat them into submission.

