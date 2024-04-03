The Big Picture Some Pokémon episodes are banned due to controversial content, such as "Beauty and the Beach."

"Beauty and the Beach" featured a swimsuit pageant, sexualization, and an inflatable suit with fake breasts.

Despite concerns, "Beauty and the Beach" aired in the US with minor edits, but is currently unavailable on streaming platforms.

As the iconic theme song goes, the age-old mantra of Pokémon is "Gotta Catch 'Em All". That's usually about the hundreds of titular creatures that exist in the unique world of Pokémon, but there are also over a thousand episodes of the original 1997 series, which only ended its long run recently in 2023. However, some of these episodes are harder to find than others. There have been several episodes of Pokémon over the years that have been taken out of syndication or banned in certain countries entirely for a variety of reasons. One of the most infamous examples of a banned episode is "Pokemon Shock" - an episode that caused hundreds of children in Japan to be hospitalized for seizures caused by excessive flashing lights. The first banned episode of Pokémon was banned for entirely different reasons, and it aired relatively early in the show's life cycle.

What Happens in 'Pokémon' Episode 18, "Beauty and the Beach"?

The episode in question was the eighteenth of the 1,200+ episode series. Titled "Beauty and the Beach", the episode has the main trio of Ash (Veronica Taylor), Misty (Rachael Lillis), and Brock (Eric Stuart), taking a break from looking for new Pokémon. Instead, they find themselves in a little bit of trouble when they ruin a local bystander's boat after one of their many run-ins with Team Rocket. They want to pay the money needed to fix the boat, but they are still in dire need of funds to do so. They try to take up a few odd jobs but quickly realize that doing these will take forever, and they want to get back to Pokémon collecting.

They get an unexpected chance to score some quick cash when Professor Oak (Stuart Zagnit) tells the group that there's a beauty pageant taking place in town. They convince Misty to enter the competition, and they all become a part of the festivities so that they can raise enough money. Winning the swimsuit competition turns out to be easier said than done, as Jessie (Rachael Lillis) and James (Eric Stuart) from Team Rocket have also joined the competition for their own nefarious reasons. Despite the competition being for women only, James is able to enter using an inflatable suit with...well...let's just call it "generous assets".

The rest of the episode follows the standard format for the long-running series. Team Rocket challenges the team, Ash uses his Pokémon companions to defeat them, and the villains go blasting off into the sky again. They succeed in helping the man whose boat they wrecked get the vessel fixed before they each get ready to go on their next adventure. On paper, the episode is pretty standard, but as we alluded to with James' inflatable suit, some questionable moments got people's attention when it first aired.

Why is "Beauty and the Beach" a Controversial 'Pokémon' Episode?

"Beauty and the Beach" didn't send any children to the hospital (as far as we know) but it still got some negative attention from parents. We may have neglected to mention this earlier, but the beauty pageant in Episode 18 of Pokémon is swimsuit-themed. That means many of the show's female characters are in scantily clad bikinis, and because this is a cartoon in the '90s, the sexualization doesn't end there.

One of the clearest examples of this is James and his inflatable suit, whose comically large fake breasts are distracting, to say the least. James even taunts Misty with the size of his faux assets, despite her being an adolescent child (we'll get to that can of Wurmples in a minute). Sexualizing the female form is nothing new for anime of the period, but it's pretty clear that Pokémon is geared toward a very young audience. That's why when the show was being dubbed for American audiences, the subplot of James' temporary cross-dressing was cut entirely, as it only made up about forty seconds of the episode's runtime.

That doesn't mean the episode still doesn't have some questionable moments, particularly as they pertain to Misty. The characters of Pokémon don't often advertise their age, but it's confirmed that Misty is ten years old for the vast majority of the series. Despite her apparent age, Ash and Brock still ogle their friend as a sexual object rather than a character. That's par the course for Brock, as he's one of the many examples of the "perpetually thirsty" archetype in anime shows, but it feels even more uncomfortable when the object of his latest fantasies is a girl as young as Misty.

Did Episode 18 of 'Pokemon" Release in the United States?

Suffice it to say, parents who found out about "Beauty and the Beach" and its content raised questions about whether the show was appropriate for children. This potential for parental concern did not go unnoticed by 4Kids Entertainment, who were the first to secure the American broadcast rights for Pokémon. 4Kids became fairly notorious for altering and censoring the anime adaptations they secured, One Piece being one of the most well-known examples, but their concerns over the episode's content did hold water.

However, that changed when Kids' WB got the rights to the show and decided to include "Beauty on the Beach" in its episode circulation. Apart from the English dubbing and the removal of James' inflatable suit, the episode was largely unaltered from how it was originally aired. Kids' WB seemed to be self-aware of the episode's elusive and controversial nature, as they proudly advertised "Beauty and the Beach" as the "Lost Episode" of the series (it would be the first of many lost episodes).

Pokémon is available to stream, rent, and buy from a variety of platforms, but "Beauty on the Beach" isn't viewable on any of them. That's not to say the episode is impossible to find, but overall, it seems to be an episode that The Pokémon Company is trying to forget. It's etched in history as the first Pokemon episode to be pulled from syndication, but it would not be the last.

