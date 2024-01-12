The Big Picture Jynx, a controversial Pokémon, has been the reason behind the most banned episodes in the Pokémon anime's history.

Jynx's design, which drew on racially insensitive imagery, led to the removal of episodes from airing and distribution.

Other Pokémon, such as Porygon and Tentacool, have also had episodes banned due to real-life incidents and controversial content.

There's an adage in the Pokémon community that every Pocket Monster out there is someone's favorite. With over 1,000 Pokémon in existence, there's an overabundance of options for people to choose as their favorite. As those who like the more underrated choices are well aware of, there's definitely favoritism for the more popular Pokémon, who often receive more of the spotlight. The expansion of the franchise has given more opportunity to 'Mons who have had less time in the limelight, with shows like Pokémon Concierge and web-series like Pokémon: Paldean Wings giving more attention to Pokémon other than the iconic yellow and shockingly cute one. However, there are the unfortunate few Pokémon that haven't just received less attention than others, they have had entire episodes removed from airing and distribution. From dangerous animation choices to responses to real-life tragedies, a number of different episodes of the Pokémon anime have been banned from airing, making them missing links in the long-episode lists of the series. Of the Pokémon that have been featured in removed episodes, the Ice and Psychic-Type Jynx holds the unfortunate record of being the reason behind the most banned episodes in the show's history.

Jynx's Controversial Design Led to the Removal of Episodes

Jynx is one of the original 151 Pokémon from Generation 1 and, to this day, has arguably the most controversial design in the history of the franchise for reasons incredibly apparent to Western audiences. Jynx is a humanoid Pokémon with purple skin, platinum blonde hair, and exaggerated facial features that are uncomfortably similar to racially insensitive depictions and stereotypes of Black people throughout history. In fact, the original color palette of Jynx saw the Pokémon with pitch black skin, rather than purple. While the exact origins of Jynx's design are unconfirmed, it was likely inspired by the Japanese myth of the Yama-uba, an ice ghost known for having long white hair, a red kimono, and dark skin. However, when Pokémon reached the Western market, audiences were quick to note the striking similarities to racial stereotypes, making Jynx the source of valid and contentious criticism over its design. In response to these criticisms and to minimize the similarities with racist caricatures, Nintendo changed the Pokemon's design by making its skin purple and altering some of its features and proportions to separate itself from racially insensitive imagery. However, despite these changes, Jynx's design remains divisive, contributing to its minimal appearances in the anime or other Pokémon media.

In particular, Jynx has had a complicated history with the Pokémon anime, as it has led to the censorship and removal of the most episodes of any other Pokémon. Jynx first appeared in the holiday episode, "Holiday Hi-Jynx," with its original design. Public backlash from U.S. audiences quickly led to the episode being removed from airing, and the episode would never be released in the English dub and American outlets ever again. Jynx's appearance received such a negative response that, despite only appearing in minor cameos, its inclusion in the episodes "Stage Fight!" and "The Mandarin Island-Miss Match" was enough for them to get banned as well. Another episode, "The Ice Cave," was never dubbed due to Jynx's prominence in the story, leading to a total of four episodes removed due to the Ice/Psychic-type 'Mon.

Pokémon, learning from the controversy, never made another episode centered around Jynx again. In future seasons of the show, Jynx would be edited out of episodes where it made minor appearances, allowing the episodes to air with only minor censorship rather than being removed entirely. However, despite being at the height of its problematic-ness, Jynx was still included in the iconic Pokerap, which aired sporadically throughout the early seasons of the show.

Other Pokémon Also Have Banned Episodes

While Jynx may hold the unfavorable record of having the most banned episodes, it's not the only Pokémon that has seen the removal of its episodes from the series. Perhaps the most infamous of these is Porygon, an artificial Pokémon capable of entering computers and the digital space. Porygon has, to this date, only appeared in one notorious episode: "Electric Soldier Porygon." The episode is the staple example of a banned Pokémon episode, for tragic reasons. During the episode, a sequence involving extremely bright flashing lights and flashes caused hundreds of children to experience a range of negative symptoms, from nausea to outright seizures. Fortunately, none of the children were reported to have passed away due to the episode, but the incident of widespread epilepsy was enough cause for Nintendo to lock this episode away, banning the Porygon episode and ensuring that this Pokémon would never appear in an episode of the anime again. Admittedly, a cautious look back at that episode reveals that it was Pikachu's Thunderbolt that caused the flashing lights, but the blame was ultimately pinned on Porygon, as it was easier to scapegoat the Pokemon-of-the-week rather than the mascot of the entire franchise.

Another notable banned episode was just the 19th of the series: "Tentacool and Tentacruel." The episode, which featured the titular Pokémon prominently, was removed in response to the tragic 9/11 attacks in the U.S., as it included scenes where a gigantic Tentacruel destroyed multiple skyscrapers with its enormous tentacles. Though it would later air on Cartoon Network, the episode was banned yet again after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Whiscash, a Generation 3 Pokémon capable of causing earthquakes, would also see its episode removed due to real-life circumstances. Its episode, "Battle of the Quaking Island" was quickly removed from airing after the 2004 Chūetsu earthquake in Japan, leading networks to skip the episode entirely. For an entirely different reason than other banned episodes, "The Legend of Dratini" was an early season episode of Pokémon that never saw airtime after its initial appearance. The episode features a now-notorious moment where an aggressive safari warden points a gun directly at Ash Ketchum (Veronica Taylor) and co., leading to widespread outrage and its swift and permanent removal. Fans of these Pokémon may lament these episodes officially being hidden away, but Nintendo has remained stalwart in minimizing the controversy and divisiveness by keeping them out of the public eye as much as possible.

Pokémon is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

