The Big Picture Pre-order new Pokémon Pod X bean bag chairs at the Pokémon Center until July 7. Massive and cute designs inspired by favorite Pokémon regions.

Paldea region's Lechonk and Kanto favorites Gengar and Jigglypuff featured in the collection. Interchangeable machine-washable cover designs.

Relax in style with these one meter tall bean bag chairs. Perfect for Pokémon trainers needing a break from battling Bug Catcher Joey.

Being a Pokémon trainer is hard. You and your starter Pokémon have to go from city to city, collecting gym badges for a chance to battle the Elite Four. Trekking through woods, sailing the high seas, climbing to the tops of mountains is exhausting! That’s not to mention that you have to battle every Bug Catcher Joey if you happen to glance at them the wrong way. It’s a tough life, so a bit or relaxation is needed. That’s where Pokémon and bean bag chair manufacturer Yogibo come in!

Three new Pokémon Pod X bean bag chair designs are now available to pre-order at the Pokémon Center as part of the Pokémon × Yogibo collection between now and July 7. The items are expected to ship in mid-Octorber. These bean bag chairs are massive, sitting at almost one meter tall and wide. Each has interchangeable machine-washable fabric that can be removed and switched out with other Yogibo Pod X cover designs.

The first design comes from the Paldea region with a new fan favorite from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Rolling in to wallow with a soft, squishy friend is Lechonk. His grey and brown fur is cute against his big light pink nose. A wide smile graces the face of the piggy Pokémon as he’s looking for the perfect home. Lechonk has been quite the favorite character as he was one of the featured Pokémon on multiple items with the 2024 Lazy Pokémon Summer Collection.

Kanto Isn’t Forgotten in These New Items

Close

The Paldea region might be the latest entry in the franchise, but the Kanto region will always be beloved since it was the first. This is shown in the Pokémon x Yogibo collection with two fan-favorite Pocket Monsters joining Lechonk.

The first is the Ghost Type Pokémon Gengar, which is often featured on many items, such as last year’s Halloween collection. This bean bag has many neat details in its design from his cute stubby arms and legs to the rows of soft spines going down the back of the chair behind Gengar’s ears. His wide, toothy grin dares you to sit on him as long as you’re willing to chance to catch his Cursed Body ability. The other Kanto entry is Jigglypuff. While he is the simplest design of the three, this is still an incredibly adorable bean bag. The sweetest little detail is the hair curl on the forehead just between Jigglypuff’s ears. The simplicity of this design is what makes this bean bag chair memorable.

The Pokémon x Yogibo collection is now available to pre-order through July 7 on the Pokémon Center website.