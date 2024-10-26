Trekking around any Pokémon region can be tiring. With all that walking (and sometimes it takes a while to find the bike shop), it’s understandable if you’re looking for a new way to get around. The Pokémon Company has you covered, teaming up with renowned high-end skateboard company Bear Walker to bring trainers four new Dragon-inspired skateboards. These hand-crafted boards are available now on the Pokémon website for a limited time.

The four Dragons to choose from are Dragonite, Tyranitar, Garchomp, and Dragapult. Each board is 30 inches long and made from maple wood, with a milled grip pattern for a built-in surface with texture. This means that you won’t have to use grip tape and mess up your board. Each board comes with matching wheels and trucks, as well as a hanging mount in case you wish to display it, as opposed to taking it out on your next Pokémon Go raid weekend. Each board runs about 4 LB in weight.

These Bear Walker designs are limited edition, with only 250 of the Tyranitar, Garchomp, and Dragapult designs being made. However, the original Generation 1 Mon, Dragonite, got more love, with 310 created for its design. Each board will come with a certificate of authenticity and run for $299.99, with a limit of two per purchase.

Pokémon Fans Will Love Bear Walker’s Skateboard Designs

While the Dragonite design has already sold out, the other three beasts are still up for grabs. First up is the Generation 2 favorite, Tyranitar. This Mon showcases its Rock Typing with craggily stone-like coloring behind it. Next is the Generation 4 terror who ended many Nuzlock attempts for fans, Garchomp. The land shark’s gold and orange complimentary colors are on display in crackling lightning behind it. Finally, the most recent edition to the Pokémon lineup is the Dragon and Ghost Type Dragapult with its twin Dreepy pals rising along on its head. It shares a similar lightning design as Garchomp, only with its magenta hues. While sold out, the Dragonite design is still a wonder to behold. The fan-favorite dragon is soaring over an ocean wave-like design, similar to the mail-carrying friend in Pokémon: The First Movie. The fans lucky enough to have snagged this board got quite the treat.

Each board is made with love by Bear Walker, known for their premium skateboards. This isn’t their first collaboration with Pokémon either, as they have created boards in the past featuring Pokémon like Eevee, Mimikyu, Snom, Snorlax, and Mew. There is even a Team Rocket design if you feel like preparing for trouble. Snag two, and you can "make it double!"

This team-up between The Pokémon Company and Bear Walker is ongoing while supplies last. You can find the Garchomp, the Tyranitar, and the Dragapult designs still available on the Pokémon Center website.