Among Pokémon's nineteen elemental types, none has had quite the same impact on the franchise as the mystical Dragon-type. With resistance to Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks and naturally high base stats, Dragons serve as the perfect counter to the usual lineup of starter Pokémon. Though Dragon-type moves are only super-effective against other Dragons, only the Steel and Fairy-types resist and are immune, respectively, meaning that Dragons can brute force their way through most battles with ease.

While Generation 1 only had one line of Dragon-Pokemon, subsequent games have introduced many more, though the type is still ranked among one of the rarest in the franchise. Many of the most powerful Legendary Pokémon have Dragon-typing, and it is the most common type among the popular pseudo-legendaries. Be it because of their lore, design, excellence in games, or mighty presence in the anime, certain Dragons rise above the rest to stand as the pinnacle of what their type represents. This list will rank the best Dragon-type Pokémon based on their qualities, power, design, and overall presence in the franchise.

10 Flygon

Pokédex Number 330, "The Mystic Pokémon"

Image in The Pokémon Company

Within the arid deserts of the Pokémon World lives Trapinch, a Ground-type known for digging pit-traps so they can catch their prey. In time, they grow wings and become the insect-looking Vibrava, yet they obtain the Dragon-type instead of Bug. In time, Vibrava's wings grow stronger as it continues to hunt, and eventually, it evolves into the more draconic-looking Flygon.

Flygon's insect-themed design and the great coverage provided by its Ground-typing helped it stand out compared to other Dragons. Thanks to its Levitate ability, Flygon gains an immunity to Ground-type attacks, allowing it to switch in safely or, in double battles, avoid being hit by the universal Earthquake. In lore, it's nicknamed "The Desert Spirit" due to the beautiful sound of its wings in flight and the sandstorms it whips up. While other Dragon-types outclass Flygon in terms of power, it has remained a fan favorite, and there may be hope of a long-awaited Mega Flygon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

9 Dragapult

Pokédex Number 887, "The Stealth Pokémon"