During Nintendo's Pokémon Presents showcase, more details were revealed about the new features coming to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which include character customization and Pokémon hideaways. Along with talking about all the upcoming updates, the chief operating officer of the Pokémon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, also announced that there will be Dialga and Palkia editions of the Switch Lite coming to coincide with the upcoming game releases.

The new edition of the Switch Lite is dark grey, and features artwork of Dialga and Palkia, the legendary Pokémon featured in Diamond and Pearl, respectively, embellished on the back of the console. The Dialga and Palkia editions of the Switch Lite will be releasing on November 5, just before the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will be able to explore all of the various environments, explore all of the towns and routes, and challenge all the gym leaders of the Sinnoh region, all while having two of the most powerful pokemon from there in the palm of your hands.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED: How to Watch Nintendo’s Pokémon Presents Event

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl games released back in 2007. They will feature a huge graphical update, and new features that Nintendo has been detailing more as the release of the games get closer. While there are going to be updates for these new versions, it will keep the feel of the original fourth-generation games, and players can expect that the story, towns, and routes to be faithful to the original games.

With the releases of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming up, the new Dialga and Palkia editions of the Switch Lite, and Pokemon Legends Arceus' planned 2022 release, fans of the series will have plenty to look forward to.

KEEP READING: ‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ Remakes Get Release Date

Share Share Tweet Email

'Star Wars: Visions' Trailer Reveals the Anime Anthology We Were Looking For It's the galaxy far, far away like you've never seen it before.

Read Next