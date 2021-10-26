If the recent trailers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus have got you feeling nostalgic, stay calm because the Pokémon Company is well aware of another, earlier release that is coming in late November for die-hard Pokémon fans who need news as well. The new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl was released to remind us that the new version of the 2007 games are just around the corner from the release.

While the first trailer released back in September focused more on gameplay, some characters that tag along throughout the journey and one Gym Leader, the new trailer provides a look at more remastered versions of Gym Leaders such as Sunyshore City’s Volkner and Snowpoint City’s Candice.

The trailer also provides a first look into the remastered versions of Team Galactic, the group of evil Pokémon trainers that get in the player’s way of fighting for their Pokémon League badges. It also shows some footage of 3D Pokémon fights, including the scenarios in which those fights will take place (in the original games, the Pokémon fights were displayed in 2D against a mostly white backdrop). Finally, the trailer provides a look into the Legendary Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, Uxie, also known as The Being of Knowledge.

It is also revealed that early purchases will guarantee some bonuses for players, including Plantinum-style outfits, a Manaphy egg via Mystery Gift, and 12 Quick-balls. The Platinum outfit can be claimed up to February 21, 2022, and you can receive it by choosing the “get via internet” option from the Mystery Gift section in the game.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are remakes of the RPG games which were released in 2007 for the Nintendo DS, and featured the franchise’s fourth generation of pocket monsters, starting with Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. For a full outline of the story and more details, you can check out the official website.

The Pokémon Company releases Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 19.

You can watch the full trailer below:

