Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. The video gives us some news on the two games, showing off some upcoming features and some new characters.

The trailer begins by detailing the Pokétch, the game's all-purpose tool that players will be given. It looks like it has the same features that it did in the original games, such as count how many steps you're taking, keep track of your Pokémon party, and scan your current area for items. It could also show you Hidden Moves, which is the next thing featured in the video. These moves include Cut, Rock Smash, Fly, and Rock Climb amongst others, and will let you travel in new ways, or gain access to previously blocked areas.

Another feature of the trailer is Poffins. This is food that you will be able to make and feed your Pokémon, which will increase one of their physical stats such as Cuteness. Amity Square makes a return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and you will now be able to take a walk with up to six Pokémon at the same time while you're there. You will also be able to work with your Pokémon to cook high level Poffins.

We are then introduced to a few new characters that will be appearing. The first one is Cheryl, who is described as "a gentle helping hand." We then get to see Riley, "a mysterious Ally." These characters will accompany you while you explore, and even help you in battle. Finally, we meet the Gym Leader of Eterna, named Gardenia, who specializes in Grass type Pokémon.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games from 2006. It is part of the eigth generation of the Pokémon series, and was first announced at the Pokémon 25th Anniversary event. The games take place in the Sinnoh region, and just like the Pokémon games that came before, the story centers on a young trainer who is trying to catch as many Pokémon as possible to fill their Pokédex, defeat all of the region's Gym Leaders, and stop a criminal organization (in this case Team Galactic).

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to launch on November 19, 2021, and will be released as a Switch exclusive. You can check out the trailer showing the new and updated features for the upcoming remakes below.

