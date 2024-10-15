Calling all Pokémon trainers! Next time an Ultra Wormhole opens over the Alola Region, make sure you’re ready to catch whatever Ultra Beasts that come out of it! Lucky for you, The Wand Company has you covered with this detailed die-cast replica of a Beast Ball from the hit game series. It’s available to order now at the Pokémon Center website. The Beast Ball comes in a black display case with a stainless steel display ring that can be hidden in the case if you wish. The Beast Ball itself lights up with touch and proximity-sensing technology. It will respond to motion and illuminate brighter when it is held. Pushing the front button on the Beast Ball will start a light sequence so that any trainer can have that true feeling for Pokémon catching.

Based on the actual size of a real-world Poké Ball, the Beast Ball is nearly 3 inches across in diameter. The die-cast metal has a glossy finish to show off the yellow and blue hues of this special Poké Ball. The battery is rechargeable, and it comes with a USB-C charging cable. The Beast Ball weighs a little over 1 LB and runs for $199.99 USD. Keep in mind that it does have a purchase limit of 2 items per transaction.

Poké Balls From The Wand Company Are a Hit

While the Beast Ball is the latest addition to the Pokémon Company’s website, it’s not the only product, as the largest media company in the world has teamed up with The Wand Company before. They have created several die-cast Poké Balls, including the classic red, white, and black ball. Other options available are the Luxury Ball, the Cherish Ball, the Ultra Ball, and more, just to name a few. Each varies in price, so check out the full line available on the Pokémon Center website.

The Beast Ball first appeared in the 2016 mainline games Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon where players were introduced to the Alola region. This region gave Pokémon enthusiasts several new Pocket Monsters to love, such as the fan-favorite ghost type Mimikyu. It was also a special region in the anime as it was the series where Ash Ketchum became the Alola League Champion. It was the first time he had won any region, setting him up for his iconic run to become the World Champion. This final series would bring the beloved anime protagonist and his partner Pikachu’s story to a close, for now, at least.

You can catch a Beast Ball from The Wand Company now on the Pokémon Company’s website.

