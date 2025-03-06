Pokémon fans know fully well that one of the most popular monsters from the franchise is Charizard. A member of the original core Pokémon team from the early days of the anime series, the fire/flying (but not a dragon) Pokémon has seen its popularity grow over the years in several segments. The most unexpected "iteration" of Charizard, however, came recently. A Flamin' Hot Cheeto shaped like the Pokémon took the world by storm last year — and now it was sold at an auction for $87,840.

The Charizard-shaped cheeto has been around for a while, but it only went viral in 2024 after the 1st & Goal Instagram account posted it. Even though the value that it reached is way higher than most people would pay, online marketplace Goldin revealed that it wasn't an immediate sensation. The "cheetozard" first became available with an initial bid of $250 in early February, and it took a month and sixty more bids to take it to its final value. The "cheetozard" measures 3 inches in length and comes with its own customized Pokémon card.

This isn't the first time that Charizard is valued at a high price. The long-running Pokémon card game has a slate of rare cards — especially from the early editions — and one of the most valuable is a 1996 Charizard card signed by artist Mitsuhiro Arita. It is the first-ever printing of a Charizard on a playing card, and it sold in 2022 for $324,000. There are other valuable Charizard cards out there, but this is one of the most expensive ever.

Charizard Is Still Going Strong Despite Hundreds Of New Characters

Even though Charizard has kept its popularity through the years, the strong Pokémon has been left a little out of the spotlight in recent entries of the franchise. The new anime spin-off Pokémon Horizons: The Series focuses mainly on franchise newcomers Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Quaxly. However, one supporting character is the owner of two Pokémon fan-favorites. Professor Friede has an adorable Captain Pikachu and a Charizard. Since the character is older than the main characters, it makes sense that he's fond of first-generation Pokémon.

This year, the Pokémon franchise will receive a significant boost across all media. Netflix is releasing new episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series this April and stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge also gets new episodes in September. A new game titled Pokémon Champions is on the horizon, and highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends Z-A is finally getting released at the end of the year.

