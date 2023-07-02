By the end of the year, a new adventure will be available to stream on Netflix, bringing back one of the most beloved franchises of all time. Pokémon: Concierge will establish the first collaboration between the streaming platform and The Pokémon Company, setting the stage for a possible long-term relationship that could expand the series with diverse projects. The series will follow Haru, the titular concierge at the ‘Pokémon Resort,’ and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests. It remains to be seen if the show can stay as light-hearted as its premise establishes, or if chaos will follow these lovely creatures, as usual.

The original franchise began with eight seasons in Japan, which were translated to twenty-six seasons for international broadcasts. Each of the eight installments were based on the main video game counterparts that told the story of the world where mythical beasts are captured and collected in order for them to battle each other when their owners require them to. Following the story of Ash Ketchum (Sarah Natochenny) in the English dubbing version), the main animated show explores the boy's journey towards becoming the best Pokémon trainer in the world.

During the last Pokémon series that was released, Ash finally achieved his goal, as he won the competition that allowed him to claim the title of the best Pokémon trainer in the world. Since the mission that was introduced in the very first episode of the series decades ago had finally been accomplished, it was time for a new quest to begin. Pokémon Horizons: The Series will introduce a new protagonist that will take over the reins from Ash, while allowing younger generations to have a clean starting point to start watching the story that had already presented years of background information.

Live-Action Pokémon Made an Impact

While the animated projects and video games have created a very strong fan base around the world, Warner Bros. tried to bring the world of Pokémon to the big screen in Detective Pikachu. Starring Justice Smith and featuring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the most popular Pokémon in the universe, the film introduced a mystery involving Pokémon from every corner of Ryme City. It's up to the pair of unlikely investigators to find who's behind the disappearances, and what they could mean for the future of their world. The movie grossed $433 million at the worldwide box office, and it remains to be seen if the studio would like to try to catch them all again with a possible sequel or spin-off.

