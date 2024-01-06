Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Pokémon Concierge.

The Big Picture Pokémon Concierge is a visually stunning Netflix series that showcases the Pokémon world like never before.

The show is not only visually appealing, but also offers valuable lessons for a younger audience, teaching them about self-esteem, treating others well, and being adventurous.

The season finale of Pokémon Concierge delivers a heartwarming message about being true to yourself, leaving viewers with a satisfying and emotional conclusion.

We know that Pokémon is a series that can be for anyone and everyone, but hardly ever has it shown that it can be anything and everything. Sure, it has hopped across different mediums, ranging from a series of massively popular video games to various anime series, manga, and movies. Aside from one live-action movie and various 8-bit and 16-bit video games, Pokémon has largely been told within the confines of the same art style, time and time again. That's what makes the new Netflix series Pokémon Concierge such a breath of fresh air. With its beautiful stop-motion presentation, Concierge brings us the world of Pokémon in a way that we've never seen before. If anything, this is a series that fans should check out for bright and carefully crafted visuals alone.

Pokémon Concierge Follow the adventures of Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort as she interacts with the Pokémon and their visiting owners. Release Date December 28, 2023 Cast Karen Fukuhara , Imani Hakim , Josh Keaton , Lori Alan Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

Concierge isn't all looks, though! As stated before, this is a series that can be for anyone and everyone, and this time around, the franchise appears to be aiming for a younger demographic than usual. This series tells the story of Haru (Rena Nōnen, Karen Fukuhara), a newly hired concierge at an island Pokémon resort. Her job is to make sure that all the creatures staying at the resort have a nice, relaxing time. Each episode tells its own little story, with a little challenge thrown her way depending on the individual Pokémon's problems. Concierge is full of valuable lessons for younger kids to learn. It's a show about overcoming anxiety, believing in yourself, branching out to try new things, and more. So, while fans of all ages will find the animation appealing, kids will walk away with a better and brighter understanding of how to treat others, navigating a stronger self-esteem, and becoming more adventurous individuals. In short, show your kids Pokémon Concierge! Don't worry, you'll enjoy it too!

Haru Ends 'Pokémon Concierge' by Fully Believing in Herself

But what about Haru? Does she learn to be more adventurous, stop stressing out, and just have fun? Well, the series kicks off with her coming out of a pretty tumultuous time in life. She's going through a breakup with her boyfriend of several years, her previous job ended on a bad note, and she stepped in gum... twice! Life is not looking too good for Haru. That's where the series picks up, with her feeling down on herself as she's heading to the island resort. The first episode is all about Haru experiencing the island as if she were there for vacation. She gets to know the geography, experiences some of the activities that the resort has in store for guests, and meets a couple of coworkers. Soon after, she befriends a shy and lonely Psyduck. This Pokémon frequently experiences terrible headaches, which result in random acts of psychic abilities. Haru steps in to help it figure this problem out, and after succeeding, she fully believes in her abilities as a concierge!

The third episode follows Haru as she helps a Magikarp that has trouble swimming by finding its floatie. She works together with other Pokémon, as well as her co-worker Tyler (Okuno Eita, Josh Keaton), to get this job done, and demonstrates wonderfully effective problem-solving and teambuilding skills in the process. The first and second episodes are tied together by Haru meeting Psyduck at the end of the first, but the third proves that this series can successfully go off and do its own thing from episode to episode.

"Welcome to the Pokémon Resort" Introduces Us to a Shy Pikachu

Close

Like the third episode, the fourth and final episode of Concierge's first season, "Welcome to the Pokémon Resort," goes off and tells its own story. Not only that, but it brings in the most iconic Pokémon of them all — Pikachu is finally in the mix! Yes, even though Ash and Pikachu's journey just ended in the franchise's main story, that doesn't mean different versions of our little friend can't appear elsewhere! This version of Pikachu is very different than what we usually see, so that makes for a nice change of pace. In the season finale, Haru meets an anxious Pikachu and its trainer, Nao (Risae Matsuda, Nick Fisher), during their stay at the resort. Nao wishes that Pikachu was more outgoing like other Pikachus, so Haru steps in to help.

'Pokémon Concierge' Teaches Us That We Don't Have to Be Like Everyone Else

Image via Netflix

Haru takes Pikachu out for several different activities with the hope that it will loosen up and have some fun. They try to show Pikachu a good time by taking it to a tire swing activity, taking it to the top of a mountain where it can hear the echo of its own voice, introducing it to spicy foods, and even trying to scare something beyond a whisper out of it. After that doesn't work, all hope appears to be lost for this anxious little Pikachu. Haru and Nao are lost for ideas as to how they should help Pikachu. Haru ends up expressing to Nao that Pikachu doesn't need to act like other Pikachus, and that it should just be itself. She explains that she once tried to fit in like other concierges, but found that the best way to go about her job was to tackle it in the way that only she could. They wrap up this conversation by going tubing down a hill. Pikachu actually ends up having a great time because Nao doesn't try to pressure it into being any kind of way. Instead, the idea is for them to just have fun!

The episode wraps up with Pikachu and Nao leaving the island. Nao thanks Haru for teaching him so much about his Pokémon, and Pikachu waves goodbye in thanks. After going aboard, Pikachu looks at a drawing that Haru did of it and Psyduck sleeping on a couch together. This apparently moves the little Pokémon, and it goes from whispering "Pika... Pika..." to shouting "Pika! Pikachu!" at Haru. While we obviously don't know exactly what Pikachu is saying to Haru, it's a much more heartwarming moment than anyone might expect from Pokémon. This little Pikachu might not go on to "act like other Pikachus," but that's not the point. It finally believed in itself and felt seen enough to yell out in thanks! Even for a series that's aimed at much younger Pokémon viewers, this moment is bound to work on veteran fans' heartstrings a little. It's the best scene in the whole show!

Pokémon Concierge's entire message is about being true to yourself, and no episode better presents that than the Season 1 finale. Haru reflects on how she has changed for the better in her time as a concierge, Nao learns to let his Pikachu be itself, and Pikachu closes the episode out as a changed and happy version of itself. It doesn't matter who you are — "Welcome to the Pokémon Resort" is bound to work on your emotions a little. Let's hope that this isn't the last we see of Haru and the gang!

Pokémon Concierge is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch On Netflix