It's a beautiful day to be a Pokémon fan. At today's event, Pokémon Presents, in which the franchise celebrates 29 years, the slate of news was kicked off with an exciting announcement: Netflix stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge is coming back for new episodes this year! The Pokémon Company announced that the episodes will debut on September 25, but for those who can't wait six months and missed them on Netflix, a treat was also announced: The first four episodes are already available for free on the official YouTube channel – but there is a catch.

The new episodes are available to stream for a limited time: Pokémon fans will only be able to watch them until March 9. So if you don't subscribe to Netflix and want to check out Pokémon Concierge as soon as possible, the time is now. During the event, the Pokémon Company also announced which new stop-motion (cute) Pokémon we will see in the upcoming episodes. Some of them include Arcanine, Shinx and Corphish.

Once again, Pokémon Concierge will be a feel-good series that is pretty much a sort of The White Lotus for the franchise. The story takes place in a resort in which Pokémon and their trainers can forget about gym battles and just kick back and have a good time. We see it all through the eyes of Haru (voiced by The Boys' Karen Fukuhara), a concierge who is trying not to get too nervous about her new job as she teams up with a Psyduck who is every bit as anxious as she is. The four episodes of the series were previously released in late 2023.

What Other 'Pokémon' Announcements Were Made?

Image via Legendary Entertainment

Unfortunately for fans, this was not the time that we got news regarding the Pokémon live-action movie franchise. Those expecting revelations about the highly anticipated sequel of Pokémon Detective Pikachu were left hanging. The sequel started to take shape in 2023, with Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia) attached to direct. Ever since then, however, the production went into radio silence and we don't know if everything is just being kept under wraps or if the production has stopped for a while.

In the game world, The Pokémon Company finally released a trailer for the new upcoming game, Pokémon Legends Z-A. The story celebrates the early generations of Pokémon and will also be available later in the year. So, even if there is no new movie on the horizon for Pokémon trainers, the year of celebration will still offer plenty of shiny new things to its fans.

Pokémon Concierge's new episodes will be released on September 25. You can check out the first four on YouTube for free until March 9.