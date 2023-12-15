The Big Picture New images reveal the adorable and detailed design of characters in the upcoming stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge.

With the premiere of stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at some adorable images that showcase the cute and detailed design from the series and the ways it brought the world’s favorite pocket monsters to life. With a first trailer already unveiled, at this point we just have to kick back and wait for the time to press play, just like the guests of the Pokémon resort will do in the series.

In the new images, we can see that title character Haru (Karen Fukuhara) will have to deal with a sad Pikachu, hold a scared Magikarp in her arms and deal with the always unruly Pansage and Panpour. Haru’s co-worker Alisa (Imani Hakim) will also have the difficult task of climbing a mountain to see what’s afflicting a massive Graveler, while Diglett, Dedenne and Seal have fun at the resort beach — and Snorlax sleeps.

The images also show that first-generation and fan-favorites Bulbasaur and Eevee are ready to welcome new guests. Much like the Safari areas in the game series, massive monsters like Dragonair and Metagross will coexist with tiny and harmless other Pokémon such as the Woopers. Although numerous, these are hardly the only Pokémon we can expect to see in Pokémon Concierge, and considering that there are currently over 1,000 Pokémon in the games and anime series, the Netflix show will certainly be a parade of Easter eggs for fans.

'Pokémon Concierge' Is Common Ground For The Poké-World

Even though Pokémon Concierge’s approach to the Pokémon world may seem a little unusual for the casual player or spectator, the series is perfectly on brand for the franchise. In the world-popular video game series, rest & relaxation spots are extremely common and there’s a whole segment of games called Pokémon Snap that are fully dedicated to a feel-good environment in which your job is just observe and take pictures of the Pokémon at their natural habitat.

Even though Pokémon Concierge has the potential of becoming a hugely popular series, the franchise still struggles to find its footing in cinemas. Back in 2019, Detective Pikachu managed to rake in $450 million USD at the global box office, which is a great number but didn’t exactly move The Pokémon Company to announce a ton of sequels and spin-offs. Even though Detective Pikachu 2 has been in development for a while, the new movie will come into a world in which video game adaptations have set the highest bar possible, which could affect its numbers and reception.

Netflix premieres Pokémon Concierge on December 28.