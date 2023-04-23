Being one of the biggest video game franchises in the world, it's hardly surprising that the Pokémon series is entering the world of television once again with Pokémon Concierge. This is obviously not the first time that Pokémon has been represented via an animated television series. Even casual fans of the massively popular series are familiar with the adventures of Ash Ketchum (Veronica Taylor) and his friends in the Pokémon animated series, which only just concluded after twenty-five years on the air. Not to mention, Ash's story continued in feature film format with well over a dozen animated films.

While the popular anime series may have finally been retired, the Pokémon franchise is a long way from being dead. There are plenty of more stories from this universe to tell, with numerous video game titles being actively developed and a long-gestating sequel to the live-action film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu also reportedly on the way. On February 27, 2023, during their "Pokémon Presents" digital event, The Pokémon Company and their parent company Nintendo announced that a new Pokémon animated series was in development.

That show is Pokémon Concierge, which will take a wholly new look at the iconic pocket monsters as they take a leisurely retreat to a tropical resort. To learn more about the latest Pokémon series and its development, streaming status, animation studio, and more, here is everything we know so far about Pokémon Concierge.

Watch the Pokémon Concierge Teaser Trailer

The first trailer for Pokémon Concierge was released during the Pokémon Presents presentation on February 27, 2023. Those hoping for essential plot details won't find them in the brief thirty-second trailer. Still, the footage does provide a decent idea of what's in store for this wholly unique animated series set in the Pokémon universe. The trailer almost exclusively depicts a peaceful sandy beach before we hear a voice-over in Japanese. The dialogue reads as follows: "This is Pokémon Resort. Pokémon are guests here. Here is the story of the resort's concierge". The simple piece of dialogue is paired with an appropriately confused-looking Psyduck. The trailer's thumbnail also features a red-haired woman wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt, who is likely the titular Pokémon concierge mentioned in the dialogue.

When and Where Is Pokémon Concierge Coming Out?

Following the show's announcement in February, none of the companies involved have shared a release date or release window for Pokémon Concierge, the trailer simply stating "Coming Soon". With animation, this could mean that the show could be coming out by the end of the year or could be coming in three years, so we'll just have to be patient and wait and see when we can "catch 'em all" at a scenic vacation resort. But while we may not have a great idea of when Pokémon Concierge will be releasing, we do know exactly where the anticipated series will be making its home: Netflix. The following button will take you to the show's landing page on the site, which is also where you'll be able to watch it once it premieres.

Netflix is far from a stranger to hosting adaptations of pre-existing properties, especially when it comes to video games. The streaming giant has found great success with Castlevania and The Cuphead Show!, and with more adaptations of game franchises like Gears of War, Assassin's Creed, Bioshock, and more reportedly on the way, it makes perfect sense that Nintendo would choose Netflix as the home for their new Pokémon series. This is probably not great news for Warner Brothers Discovery, however, since they would probably prefer the show to come to their newly rebranded service Max, considering they're already collaborating with Nintendo on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and its upcoming sequel.

Who's In the Cast of Pokémon Concierge?

No casting details for Pokémon Concierge have been revealed by Netflix at the time of this writing. The series will likely feature both a Japanese language-speaking voice cast and an English-speaking dub, much like the other Pokémon animated series.

Who's Making Pokémon Concierge?

Pokémon Concierge is being helmed by France-based production company, Dwarf Animation Studio, whose previous work includes My Dad The Bounty Hunter and Monsters at Work. Most of their work involves CG animation, so the stop-motion style of animation is very much new territory for the studio. Nintendo, being well-known for being very protective nature of its franchises, is also expected to have strong creative input on the upcoming series. Netflix is also clearly looking forward to the series, as the VP of Netflix Content in Asia had the following to say about Pokémon Concierge:

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company. We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

Will Pokémon Concierge Get a Season 2?

It's unknown whether Pokémon Concierge is being planned as a new franchise starter or if it is being structured as a one-season limited series. If Netflix's plan is the former, it will likely entirely depend on how well the show is received and how many people watch the series. That being said, this is Pokémon we're talking about here, so it shouldn't really have any trouble finding an audience.

What's the Plot of Pokémon Concierge About?

The official plot synopsis for Pokémon Concierge reads as follows:

Brought to you by Netflix and The Pokémon Company, "Pokémon Concierge" tells the story of Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.

Given that most of Pokémon's various entries in film, television, and video games all exist in their own self-contained storylines, it's unlikely that we'll see Pokémon Concierge cross over with any other established Pokémon stories (at least directly). This also marks the very first time that we've seen the Pokémon Universe in a stop-motion format, making it so the new series has more in common with an Aardman film than it does with traditional Japanese anime like the mainline show.