In celebration of Pokémon Day, Netflix revealed today a first look into their upcoming—and instantly highly anticipated—series Pokémon Concierge. The stop-motion animated show will take place on a resort in which Pokémon trainers can relax, kick back and keep their Poké Balls empty as their Pokémon can have a good time on a beach paradise. The series is yet to get a release date.

The first trailer for Pokémon Concierge “introduces” us to Psyduck, who looks like it’s the Pokémon companion of Haru, the girl who holds the job from the title on a Pokémon resort. In the short trailer, Psyduck is walking on a white sand beach and following human footsteps, possibly from the girl. He looks worried, but we all know that’s his go-to look. The calm narration and title card suggest that Pokémon Concierge will follow some of the most slice-of-life aspects of the Pokémon franchise, and we’ll only get to watch the pocket monsters do their thing like we do on games like Pokémon Snap.

Pokémon Concierge Will Be an "Entirely New" Experience

In an official statement, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia Minyoung Kim celebrated the upcoming release and teased that the stop-motion quality of the series will be one of the features we can look forward to checking out:

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company. We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

Pokémon Isn't All About Battles

This resort-like idea is something that has already been featured in the Pokémon games, anime series, and 2D-animated film series. Since the main feature of all the segments are Pokémon battles, the franchises frequently finds ways of exploring some R&R moments in which players and spectators get to watch their favorite Pokémon just exist in their natural habitat and be cute while doing it.

Pokémon is one of the most popular Japanese franchises in the world. It was launched in 1996, and ever since then, it has made a legion of fans from several generations who fell in love with the several creatures that the video game and anime series introduce regularly. Recently, the franchise expanded to live action cinema with Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which grossed a whopping $433 million worldwide and signaled to The Pokémon Company that there were a lot more areas that the franchise could go.

Netflix is yet to announce a release window, episode count, and full trailer for Pokémon Concierge. You can watch the new trailer below: