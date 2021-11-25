As part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations, Pokémon and Converse have both decided to join forces to create a stylish collection of Pokémon footwear. They are also working on other apparel items, all of which are inspired by the original class of characters from the Kanto region. The entire fashion range will launch on the Converse website on December 10th.

The shoes are described as 'various iterations of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star are brought to life.' Hypebeast details the design of the sneakers in a blog post.

The Pokémon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “First Partners” which is styled with a black canvas upper and comes decorated with images of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Meowth and Jigglypuff. Next in line is the “Poké Ball” colorway which is presented with a white upper and all-over black and white graphics of the aforementioned cast.

Along with shoes, there is other Pokémon apparel that will be made available to make sure you have a wardrobe with no shortage of Pokémon fashion. One of which is a hoodie that has "electrified" printed on it as well as some Pokémon graphics. Other apparel ranges include crewnecks, backpacks, caps, and Pikachu tees. Thanks to this, you can now boot up and dress like a Pokémon fan before you go catch them all.

Many such collaborations are happening which are bringing gaming and fashion together. Xbox recently partnered with Adidas to unveil Xbox 360-inspired sneakers, while PlayStation already has one with Nike. Hopefully, there will be more such collaborations heading our way soon. The Pokémon x Converse fashion line is slated for a December 10 release and will be available directly from Converse and retailers. While we anticipate the release, you can play Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which is currently exclusively available on Nintendo Switch.

Be sure to visit Converse on December 10th, but in the meantime check out some of the collection below:

