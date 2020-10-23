‘Pokémon Crown Tundra DLC’ Released for ‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Pokémon Shield’

Nintendo has launched the second bit of downloadable content for Nintendo Switch’s Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, titled Pokémon Crown Tundra. Per the press release:

The Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon ShieldExpansion Pass are available for purchase in Nintendo eShop. In The Crown Tundra, Trainers will explore a vast, frigid landscape where people have settled in a small, tight-knit community. Early in their adventures, Trainers will be appointed by a man named Peony to be the chief of his exploration team and will be tasked with investigating this frozen land, including the depths of a Pokémon Den. Players can find—and catch—Legendary Pokémon during their travels in The Crown Tundra or while they’re on Dynamax Adventures.

As someone who hasn’t really played much Pokémon, this doesn’t really read with me, but I’m sure fans will be excited. It’s still the same basic gameplay of having to catch them all. Part of the reason of the game’s poularity and longevity is that it knows its audience, and doesn’t mess with a good thing. There can still be fun little spinoffs like Pokémon Snap and what-have-you, but at the end of the day, the core games have never lost fans, which is an impressive feat when you consider that the game has been around for 25 years now.

Check out the video below about exploring the Crown Tundra:

