‘Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Tundra’: All the Regis and How to Catch ’em

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s second DLC, Crown Tundra, has finally arrived and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited. I originally held off on buying the expansion pass for the Isle of Armor but once Crown Tundra was announced and it was revealed that some of the iconic legendary Pokemon would be back, I knew I had to have it.

After obtaining the Crown Pass, players can board a train at Wedgehurst to head to the Crown Tundra to delve into the frozen adventure. I could give you more exposition on the beginning of the DLC but if you’re here on instructions for how to catch the Legends, then you probably already know the storyline. You can find more details about the expansion pack right here though.

The first adventure you face is The Sacred Bonds of Sovereign and Steed! I will have a separate article on that coming soon.

The second adventure is The Terrible Titans… Lurking Locked Away!, which takes players on a quest to catch Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in the ruins across the Crown Tundra. Once you’ve caught all three, you can enter the Split-Decision Ruins, where you’ll encounter either Regieleki or Regidrago, depending on the pattern you enter in the ruins. Once you capture all four, you report these captures to Peony to end the adventure.

Below you will find instructions on how to catch the legendary Titans as well as my game footage to use as a guide!

Catching Registeel

Registeel is probably the easiest to catch, so I would recommend starting off with this one. Registeel is located on the west side of the Giant’s Bed and to enter all you need to do is Whistle at the temple door (respectfully) for it to open.

Catching Regirock

Regirock is located Northeast of Dyna Tree Hill and in order to open the door the first pokemon in your party must be holding an Everstone. If you need an Everstone, I got mine in Turrfield. When you head there, go behind the poke-center and you will see a hidden item gleaming on the rocks.

Catching Regice

Regice is located on the Snowslide Slope and to open the door you must have the Pokemon Cryogonal as the first one in your party when you press on the temple door. If you don’t have a Cryogonal, you can catch one right outside the temple doors.

How to Catch Regidrago or Regieleki

After you’ve caught all three Regis, you have to go to the Three-Point Pass which is where the temple for Regidrago/Regieleki is located. In order to open the temple door you must have all three regis in your party. Once you get inside, you will see a bunch of dots on the ground similar to the previous three temples. You will need to light up the circles in the correct pattern of which Regi you would like to summon and y and you can only pick one. For Regidrago, players will need to light up the six dots in a “Y” shape and then one dot at the top. To summon Regieleki you need to light up all six of the panels from the left and right, and only the third panel in the upper middle column.

Was the guide helpful? Let us know in the comments below! Stay tuned because we have more Pokemon coverage coming soon.