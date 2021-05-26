The Pokémon Company revealed the release date for the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be available on the Nintendo Switch this November, with pre-orders open right now.

Originally released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl introduced players to the region of Sinnoh and to 107 new Pocket Monsters, known as the fourth generation of Pokémon. As with previous Pokémon games, Diamond and Pearl featured eight gym leaders the player needs to beat before challenging the Elite Champions of the region in the ultimate tournament. There’s also a new crime syndicate introduced in Diamond and Pearl, Team Galatic, which is trying to use Pokémon to create a new universe, destroying our reality in the process.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were announced last February, as part of the 25th birthday celebration of the Pokémon franchise. Developers Game Freak didn’t announce any gameplay change for the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, meaning we should get a version of the games with better image and sound quality, but no major new feature. Another upcoming Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will serve as a prequel to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, taking the player to a feudal Sinnoh region, where they have to fill the region’s first Pokédex.

The 25th birthday celebrations of the Pokémon franchise already gave us the New Pokémon Snap release on the Nintendo Switch last month, and an official song performed by Katy Perry. This summer we’ll also be treated to a new season for the Pokémon anime, titled Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will hit the Switch this November 19. Pre-sales for the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are open here. Check the reveal trailer for the remakes below.

