Believe it or not, Pokémon is celebrating 25 years in existence since the first Red and Blue games arrived back in 1996. It's been a wild ride for Poké-fans over the last two-and-a-half decades with no signs of the world-famous franchise slowing down. The Pokémon Company shared a look back at the history of the pocket monsters before announcing new and upcoming titles. We knew that New Pokémon Snap was on the way, confirmed in a new trailer, but we learned that Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl are getting "Shining" and "Brilliant" remasters some 15 years later. Plus, the brand-new, open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus was revealed for the first time.

If you missed the event today, you can watch it in its entirety below. It starts with a nice montage covering 25 years of Pokémon and continues with a tease of the classic titles getting a remaster and the new RPG coming to the franchise. If you want to get right to those announcements, we have the individual trailers provided for you below as well.

Here's a nice tease for what I genuinely hope is the softest game of 2021, New Pokémon Snap:

And if you want to head back to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl on Nintendo Switch, take a peek at this reveal:

Sinnoh. Remakes. Confirmed. Experience the nostalgic story from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a new adventure. #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021!

Finally, in what be the most exciting development for fans, here's the first trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus:

