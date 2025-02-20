With just one week until the premiere of the new Pokémon anime series on YouTube, a sneak peek has been released to tease a few of the events that we will see in Dragonite and the Mailman and the animation style of the show. As the title suggests, the series will take its characters on an adventure in the back of a Dragonite that delivers mail across the continent. Fans of the franchise will be able to stream the series for free on February 27.

The animation style of Dragonite and the Mailman makes it clear that the new anime series will differ a bit from the other segments of the franchise. It's also possible to see the influence of CoMix Wave Films, the studio responsible for bringing to life several movies from world-famous director Makoto Shinkai (Your Name, Suzume). The style is apparent in the way that nature is depicted and the distinct glow from some of the anime's most beautiful scenes.

The trailer also brings the sense of wonder that is common to the Pokémon franchise. Protagonist Hana gets utterly flabbergasted by the sight of a massive Dragonite right in front of her, and their journey together will take them high up in the sky, through different Kanto cities and across hordes of different Pokémon. The sneak peek ends with a massive water Pokémon leaping over Hana and Dragonite. Is it a Kyogre? A Wailord? We will have to wait to find out.

'Dragonite and the Mailman' Is Expanding the Pokémon Universe

Dragonite and the Mailman was written by Nana Kentaro and, as far as we know, has no direct connection with the flagship series. Over the last few years, the franchise has tried out some standalone features in order to cater to different types of audiences, and this new series is another effort to diversify the story and veer away from the commonplace Pokémon battles, like the Netflix stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge did.

Fans of the big-screen adventures will have to be a little more patient, though, since Pokémon Detective Pikachu 2 is still in the works and without a release date. Despite the first movie making over $400 million at the box office, The Pokémon Company isn't moving that fast to produce a sequel, and we've been getting bits and pieces of information over the last couple of years. At the same time, Pokémon fans are hardly left hanging: the main franchise is still going with Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix, and the new Dragonite and the Mailman series might become another fruitful segment that keeps viewers entertained.

Dragonite and the Mailman premieres on YouTube next Thursday, February 27. You can check out the sneak peek above.