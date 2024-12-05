December is going to be a great month for Pokémon fans as episodes of the popular Japanese anime will be available for free on YouTube. Pokémon TV is the latest official YouTube channel from The Pokémon Company, where fans can relive the adventures of Ash (Veronica Taylor) and Pikachu. The wait won't be that far away, as episodes will drop very soon.

According to this latest YouTube channel, full episodes of the Pokémon anime will be released on December 6 at an unspecified time. It's still unknown what the upload schedule will be like and if it will start from the first season that first came out in 1997. So far, it has 10,000 subscribers, all waiting to watch the show again once the episodes drop.

Back in March 2024, The Pokémon Company announced the shutdown of The Pokémon TV app and website. That platform used to be a free way to watch anime without worrying about subscriptions. Unfortunately, the service was shut down and pulled from digital storefronts like the app store. In August 2024, it was reported that The Pokémon Company landed a deal with Wildbrain to distribute the show's first 22 seasons via a new single-IP FAST channel. As of writing, fans can watch the latest season of Pokémon via Netflix.

Ash and Pikachu's 'Pokémon' Journey, Explained

The original Pokémon series tells the story of Ash Ketchum (voiced by Veronica Taylor) and his partner Pikachu. On his 10th birthday, Ash embarks on his Pokémon journey in hopes of becoming a Pokémon Master. During the first season, he is joined by Misty (Rachael Lillis) and Brock (Eric Stuart) as they travel across the Kanto region to collect gym badges and compete in the Pokémon League. Along the way, they're stopped by Team Rocket, who want to steal Pikachu for their shadowy boss.

Throughout his journey, Ash traverses outside his home region, catching various Pokémon, facing many rivals, encountering many Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, and, of course, sending Team Rocket blasting off again and again. Eventually, Ash's journey came to an end in 2022 when he fought in the Masters Eight Tournament and became champion, thus achieving his goal after 25 years' worth of adventures.

The original Pokémon anime spanned over 20 seasons and released over 1000 episodes. After Ash's journey came to a close, a new Pokémon was released called Pokémon Horizons: The Series, which introduced a new set of characters and adventures and is still ongoing to this day.

Pokémon is available to stream on Netflix.

Pokémon Ash Ketchum, his yellow pet Pikachu, and his human friends explore a world of powerful creatures. Release Date March 7, 1992 Creator Cast Rica Matsumoto , Mayumi Iizuka , Yūji Ueda , Tomokazu Seki , Kaori Suzuki , Fushigi Yamada , Megumi Toyoguchi Main Genre Adventure Seasons 25 Creator(s) Naoko Takeuchi Writers Takeshi Shudo , Junki Takegami , Atsuhiro Tomioka , Aya Matsui , Shoji Yonemura , Dai Saito Network TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TVh , TVQ , TSC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Franchise(s) Pokemon Directors Kunihiko Yuyama , Daiki Tomiyasu , Jun Owada , Saori Den Producers Takemoto Mori , Tsunekazu Ishihara , Keisuke Iwata Character(s) Pikachu (voice) , Satoshi (voice) , Aipom (voice) , Pichu Younger Brother (voice) , Self , Pichu Older Brother (voice) , Kasumi (voice) , Gou (voice) , Narrator (voice) , Serena (voice) , Haruka (voice) , Shigeru Oak (voice) , Dent (voice) , Citron (voice) , Eureka (voice) , Iris (voice) , Hikari (voice) , Maamame (voice) , Mao (voice) , Suiren (voice) , Kaki (voice) , Wanpachi (voice) YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTrmW_CCWE8 Expand

