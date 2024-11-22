Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise, beginning in the mid-1990s with Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue for the Nintendo Game Boy. Since then, the franchise has expanded into trading cards, a long-running anime, several manga series, theatrical films, mobile games, and more. Yet no matter how much time passes, the most well-known era of Pokémon remains its first, which took place in the Kanto region.

One reason for Kanto's longevity is the design of the original 150 Pokémon. Compared to later generations, Kanto's Pokémon have very simplistic designs that convey what kind of magical monster they're meant to be while also being recognizable, often endearing, and easy to recreate. Many of these Pokémon also have interesting lore or appearances in the anime, which adds to their appeal and memorability. As it happens, a few standout Pokémon rise above the others. These are the most iconic Kanto Pokémon, superstars among the original 150.

10 Dragonite

Pokédex Number 149: "The Dragon Pokémon"

The Dragon-type has always been one of the most popular in Pokémon, but back in Kanto, the only ones available were from the Dratini line. If trainers were lucky enough to catch one in the Safari Zone or buy one from the Game Corner, it would be a long road to evolve it into Dragonair and again into Dragonite. Yet the hard work is worth it for one of the most reliable members of the fan-dubbed pseudo-legendary Pokémon.

While Dragonite's design is not as fierce as other Dragon-types, it ends up standing out compared to later dragons, and its friendly design fits its in-game lore. Dragonite is described as an altruistic protector who saves people from drowning at sea and steers lost ships toward land. Its transformation from the serpent-like Dratini and Dragonair into a more traditional dragon also references the snake-like imugi of Korean mythology, who can transcend into true dragons should they prove themselves worthy.

9 Squirtle

Pokédex Number 7: "The Tiny Turtle Pokémon"

Trainers starting their journey in the Kanto region get to pick between three starter Pokémon: the Grass and Poison-type Bulbasaur, the Fire-type Charmander, and the Water-type Squirtle. Those who pick Squirtle will find a reliable Pokémon able to use its shell to weather most attacks before striking back with a well-placed Water Gun. In time, it evolves into Wartortle and Blastoise, the latter of whom can unlock new temporary forms through Mega Evolution and Gigantimaxing if the bond with its trainer is strong enough.

Among the first forms of the Kanto starters, Squirtle stands out as one of the cutest Pokémon around, becoming an instant star in the first season of the anime. Early on, Ash and his friends encounter the mischievous Squirtle Squad made up of Squirtles abandoned by their trainers. Eventually, the Pokémon turn over a new leaf, and one of them joins Ash for many adventures. Squirtle also featured alongside Ivysaur and Charizard in the Super Smash Bros series as one of the Pokémon used by the Pokémon Trainer.

8 Gyarados

Pokédex Number 130: "The Attrotious Pokémon"

The oceans of the Pokémon world are full of dangers, but none are as feared as Gyarados. Having evolved from the common and rather weak fish-like Magikarp, Gyarados' brain chemistry was altered, causing it to go on destructive rampages. Evolution also gave Gyarados a Flying-type, meaning that getting away from the water isn't enough to save you from its wrath.

Along with its menacing design, Gyarados remains a popular Pokémon thanks to its uplifting story. The anime primarily used Gyarados as an antagonist that the characters had to run from, especially since it was the one Water-type that Ash's first companion, Misty, hated, due to childhood trauma. However, she overcame her feelings when she bonded with a Gyarados that evolved from one of her gym's Magikarp, and the two became so close that they achieved Mega Evolution.

7 Gengar

Pokédex Number 94: "The Shadow Pokémon"

Ghost-type Pokémon tend to have some of the creepiest lore of any species, and the original one was no exception. Gengar continues the deadly traditions of its pre-evolutions by draining the life from humans; rather than making contact with a person, Gengar prefers to hide in their shadows and slowly drain all heat from the surrounding area. It's rumored that the species are the souls of deceased humans; when their victims succumb to Gengar's torment, they will become one, too.

This dark lore, combined with Gengar's big smile and round design, has kept it as one of the most beloved Ghost-type Pokémon. Most Gengar aren't as deadly as the Pokédex makes them: they enjoy pulling pranks on people and are fiercely loyal to their trainers. Its popularity granted it both a Mega Evolution and Gigantimax form in later games, both of which play up Gengar's nature as a living shadow.

6 Meowth

Pokédex Number 52: "The Scratch Cat Pokémon"

Though many feline Pokémon have emerged since Kanto, the original cat, Mewoth, remains one of the best contenders for a pet. At night, Mewoth wanders around urban areas, looking for shiny things to take home and sometimes getting into fights with Murkrow over loot. Sometimes, it will share its treasure with its trainers, and in battle, it can find more coins using its signature move, "Pay Day."

Meowth's popularity stems from the anime, where one taught himself how to speak and became a member of the much beloved Team Rocket trio. Meowth has received a fair share of love in recent years, starting in Pokémon Sun & Moon, where it gained a Dark-type Alolan Form. It received another Steel-type form in Pokémon Sword & Shield that evolves into the Viking-inspired Perserker and a Gigantimax form for the original Kanto-Meowth.

5 Mew

Pokédex Number 151: "The New Species Pokémon"

The first Mythical Pokémon, Mew, is one of the most enigmatic species. Despite its cute design and playful disposition, Mew's cells contain the DNA of every Pokémon species, granting it the ability to transform into other Pokémon and learn almost any move. Thus, finding one is no small feat.

Mew was snuck into the original Pokémon games at the last minute, which led to many theories about how one could obtain it in their game. While it's much easier to catch Mew now, there are still many questions regarding it, which helps it retain an air of mystery and discovery. The anime has given Mew many chances to shine, with the most recent example coming from Pokémon Journeys: The Series, where Ash's companion, Goh, made it his mission to catch one.

4 Mewtwo

Pokédex Number 150: "The Genetic Pokémon"

When scientists collected DNA from Mew, they used it to create a clone called Mewtwo. Designed to be the most powerful Pokémon in existence, Mewtwo's heart was hardened to humans by the experiments done on it, resulting in it escaping captivity and fleeing into Cerulean Cave. There, it remains motionless, building up its tremendous psychic powers to unleash upon anyone foolish enough to cross its path.

Mewtwo is one of the most badass Pokémon, and despite the new legendaries added with each generation, it remains the apex in terms of lore and personality. This is thanks to the attention it received in Pokémon: The First Movie, where Mewtwo's vendetta against humanity led to it attempting to create an army of cloned Pokémon. Conceptually, Mewtwo succeeds because it is a classic example of man's attempt to play God and how disastrous the consequences can be.

3 Charizard

Pokédex Number 6: "The Flame Pokémon"

The final evolution of Charmander, Charizard, gains the Flying-type and takes on a draconic appearance. It uses its new wings to soar through the air and search for strong opponents to test itself against. Though eager to fight, Charizard possesses a code of honor and won't unleash its flames against anyone weaker.

It's easy to see why Charizard is so beloved: it's a mighty draconic beast that, thanks to its status as a Starter, makes itself a reliable linchpin to a trainer's team. It has received some of the most love of any Pokémon: Pokémon X & Y gave it two Mega Evolutions, and Sword & Shield gave it a Gygantimax form and the honor of being the signature Pokémon of the regional champion, Leon. The anime also increased Charizard's fanbase thanks to the storyline around Ash's Charizard, who initially refused to listen to the young trainer after evolving before growing into one of his most dependable and powerful Pokémon.

2 Eevee

Pokédex Number 133: "The Evolution Pokémon"

The core concept of Pokémon is evolution, in which the Pokémon transform into new, stronger forms. No species embodies this like Eevee, a small fox and cat-like creature that has highly unstable DNA. This quality allows Eevee to undergo eight possible evolutions with special stones and friendship levels based on different times of the day or by knowing specific moves.

Eevee's adorable design and unique take on evolution have made it a fan favorite, and in recent years, it has become a secondary mascot for the franchise. It's a Pokémon that can adapt to whatever a trainer needs, allowing it to fill any niche in a team. The anime has also helped to give Eevee more love, as several characters debate which form to evolve their Eevee into, thus showcasing the pros and cons of each one.

1 Pikachu

Pokédex Number 25: "The Mouse Pokémon"

The face of Pokémon itself, Pikachu is an Electric-type rodent who dwells in communities in forested regions alongside their pre-evolution, Pichu, and their Thunder Stone evolution, Raichu. They store electricity inside their cheek pouches and periodically have to release it, leading to their territory being littered with singed plants and blackened earth. The most famous Pikachu is the trusted partner of Ash Ketchum, who has accompanied him since his first day as a Pokémon Trainer.

Pikachu is not only the most well-known Pokémon but one of the most recognizable animated characters of all time. There are many reasons for its popularity, including its vibrant colors, cute design, and the amount of personality it can convey, especially in the long-running animated series. Thus, The Pokémon Company has released several unique Pikachu versions in the games that cannot evolve but gain numerous benefits thanks to gimmicks.

