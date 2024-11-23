While no era of Pokémon can ever match the cultural impact of Generation I, many fans flock to Generation VI when it comes to the best era of the franchise. There are several reasons for Gen IV's popularity, such as crucial quality of life changes, the division between physical and special attacks, gender differences between certain species of Pokémon, and the Sinnoh region itself. Divided in half by Mount Coronet, Sinnoh emphasizes ancient myths and uncovering history, leading to memorable characters, from the villainous Team Galactic to Cynthia, the undisputed greatest champion in the franchise.

Generation 4 also saw the debut of many interesting Pokémon designs. Many of these species continue the region's trend of emphasizing the past, and the legendaries have detailed lore that makes them feel like characters in the world instead of just very powerful Pokémon. These are the most iconic Sinnoh Pokémon, ranked by how popular they have become, how well they represent their home region, and their overall place in the larger franchise.

Pokémon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 7, 1992 Creator Cast Rica Matsumoto , Mayumi Iizuka , Yūji Ueda , Tomokazu Seki , Kaori Suzuki , Fushigi Yamada , Megumi Toyoguchi Seasons 25

10 Staraptor

Pokédex Number 398, "The Predator Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

Every new region has some Pokémon that fall into certain niches, like regional birds, which are Flying-types that can be encountered early. For Sinnoh, that bird is Starly, a plucky little fellow who congregates in flocks for protection. In time, they evolve into the more aggressive Staravia and, finally, Staraptor, who is strong enough to live alone.

Staraptor is a staple in many adventures throughout Sinnoh, thanks to its reliability. It's a fast and powerful Pokémon that can also support its teammates thanks to its Intimidate ability, which can frighten opponents into doing less damage on physical attacks. Its design also helps it stand out compared to other birds like Pidgeot and Noctowl, with a fiercer face and powerful wings, selling the idea that Staraptor is a fearless bird of prey.

9 Luxray

Pokédex Number 405, "The Gleam Eye Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

A common sight among Sinnoh's grasslands in Shynx, an Electric feline with a slightly aggressive disposition. Should trainers manage to capture one and work through its aggression, it will evolve into Luxio and then Luxray. This fierce hunter can use its electrical powers to give itself temporary x-ray vision, letting it see through walls and under sand to keep its prey, or its young, in sight.

Luxray may not hit as hard as other Electric-types, but its strong color scheme and the fact that Shynx can be caught so early make it a common choice for a Sinnoh team. Like Staraptor, it can also get Intimidate for its ability, but it also has a chance of Rivalry, which is less useful because it means Luxray will be less effective fighting Pokémon of the opposite sex. Speaking of, Luxray is a good example of gender dimorphism among Pokémon: males have larger manes than females, and in their pre-evolved forms, males have black fur on their back paws while the females have blue paws.

8 Piplup

Pokédex Number 393, "The Penguin Pokémon"

Image via The Pokémon Company

Trainers starting their adventures in Sinnoh get to pick between the Grass-type Turtwig, the Fire-type Chimchar, and the Water-type Piplup. Those who choose Piplup are in for more than they bargained for, as this little penguin has a massive sense of pride. It can cause it to reject help from its trainer and constantly try to save face when it falls over, which happens frequently due to being more suited for swimming than walking.

Piplup is among the cutest Pokémon, thanks to its large head, beady eyes, and pretty colors. While it does lose some of its cuteness upon evolving into Prinplup, trainers are eventually rewarded with the sharp Water/Steel-type Empoleon. It also got a lot more exposure than its fellow starters in the anime, where Dawn's Piplup refused to evolve and acquired a large fanbase thanks to his stubborn attitude and development throughout the series.

7 Infernape

Pokédex Number 392, "The Flame Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

When Chimchar evolves into Monferno, it gains the Fighting-type as a reference to the monkey style of kung fu. Eventually, they evolve again into Infernape, a monkey with a mane of fire who has a mastery of flame and fists. Using all of its limbs in combat, Infernape creates a fighting style that is entirely unique, allowing it to confuse and overwhelm its opponents.

Infernape draws inspiration from Sun Wukong from the Chinese epic Journey to the West, which also inspired Dragon Ball. This fiery ape is a Pokémon with a playful personality that can still unleash mass destruction if needed. Ash's Infernape further adds to the personality of the species thanks to his fantastic journey. Originally abandoned as a Chimchar by his first trainer, Paul, Ash helped it to master its destructive power and defeat Paul in one of the anime's best fights.

6 Bidoof

Pokédex Number 399, "The Plump Mouse Pokémon"

Image via The Pokémon Company

Every region has a common Normal-type encountered on nearly every route, and for Sinnoh, that's Bidoof. This happy-looking woodchuck gnaws on everything to keep its teeth from growing too large, sometimes leading to it coming into villages and chewing people's houses. When it evolves into the beaver-like Bibarel, they spend most of their time in the water building magnificent dams.

Bidoof's popularity comes from its goofy appearance and how useful it is. While not the strongest Pokémon, Bidoof and Bibarel can learn many Hidden Machine moves, which are mandatory for overcoming natural obstacles, meaning that trainers don't have to use them on their other Pokémon. In 2022, The Pokémon Company even released an animated short titled Bidoof's Big Stand, which was practically a love letter to the little guy.

5 Arceus

Pokédex Number 493, "The Alpha Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

In the beginning, there was the Original One, a Pokémon that was said to be so powerful that it created the entire world. It has gone by many names, such as Almighty Sinnoh to the people of the ancient Hisuian region, but today, it is called Arceus. While it usually appears as a Normal-type, Arceus can change its typing using legendary plates.

It's hard for a Pokémon to get more badass than the literal God of the world, and Arceus certainly lives up to that title. Pokémon Legends: Arceus gave fans a taste of its divine power, such as traveling through time and space and existing in two places at once. Pokémon: Sun & Moon also depicts humans trying to re-create Arceus' power with the artificial Pokémon Silvally, showing the impact of its lore on the series.

4 Darkrai

Pokédex Number 491, "The Pitch-Black Pokémon"

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh region is home to the beautiful Cresselia, a Psychic-type who ensures that humans and Pokémon have peaceful dreams. However, Cresselia has a counterpart, Darkrai, who appears on nights of the new moon. Though it looks fearsome, Darkrai is a shy Pokémon with a habit of making people fall into deep, restless nightmares if they get too close.

Thanks to its creepy design, misunderstood nature, and heroic role in the film Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai, Darkrai quickly gained popularity. The fact that it's a rare Mythical Pokémon only obtainable through events also adds to its air of mystery. Its appearance in the anime has been rocky, to say the least: sometimes it is a heroic character, sometimes it is a villain, and nobody can forgive how the writers used it to deny Ash his victory in the Sinnoh League.

3 Giratina

Pokédex Number 487, "The Renegade Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

When Arceus created the world, it made three Dragons, Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina, to rule over time, space, and antimatter. Unfortunately, Giratina proved to have a violent disposition, so Arceus banished it to a mirror dimension called the Distortion World. From there, it could look in on the Pokémon world and even temporarily manifest as a mass of shadows.

There is a lot to love about Giratina: its lore draws parallels to the Devil, its design perfectly blends its Dragon and Ghost-typings, and its game, Pokémon Platinum, is widely seen as one of the best in the franchise. Though its origins are quite dark, it has since calmed down and taken on a protector role, meaning that Giratina can also be admired for its character growth. Its status in the cosmology of Pokémon is also impressive, and it remains one of the strongest legendary Pokémon.

2 Garchomp

Pokédex Number 445, "The Mach Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

Fans of the games have coined the term pseudo-legendary Pokémon to describe a specific group of Pokémon whose power rivals or even surpasses some legendaries. The Sinnoh entry is Gible, an adorable shark-dragon who loves to bite everything. After evolving into Gabite, it becomes Garchomp, a terrifying Dragon and Ground-type who can fly through the air at Mach speed.

Garchomp's design is unique and helps set it apart from the plethora of other fierce dragons in the franchise. In battle, Garchomp doesn't disappoint: it learns a wide variety of moves to deal with its enemies, and it is fast enough to outspeed other Dragon-types like Dragonite and Salamence. It is also the signature Pokémon of Sinnoh's champion, Cynthia, effectively making Garchomp the final boss of any Sinnoh adventure.

1 Lucario

Pokédex Number 448, "The Aura Pokémon"

Image via the Pokémon Company

If a Riolu is well cared for by its trainer and develops a strong bond of friendship, it can evolve into Lucario while the sun is out. This fierce jackal-like Pokémon can sense and manipulate Aura, an invisible energy that links all living things. Lucario can use Aura to perform powerful attacks, predict its enemy's movements, track people up to half a mile away, and even communicate with humans.

Lucario's success is best described as a perfect storm: it has a cool design, came out during one of the series' best generations, and has plenty of deep lore for fans to consume and speculate about. The anime further increased Lucario's popularity through one of the best-received Pokémon movies, Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, and Ash raising one from a Riolu during his adventures in Galar. Finally, it's a popular Pokémon in fighting games, such as the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

Next: 10 Times The Pokémon Anime Broke Our Hearts