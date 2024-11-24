The Kalos region is one of Pokémon's most divisive regions. It was the first region whose games took place in 3D environments, and it's quite loved for its beauty, introducing the Fairy-type, and a powerful mechanic called Mega Evolution that allowed some Pokémon to temporarily change form. However, the story was considered underdeveloped, and the characters are among the laziest in the series. Fortunately, the Pokémon anime learned from the game's mistakes, and fans regard the Kalos era as one of the series' best.

When it comes to Pokémon, Kalos introduced seventy-two new species, the smallest increase in the franchise. However, the Pokémon that were included generally have strong designs and concepts, which help them stand out from similar designs in previous or later regions. These are the most iconic Pokémon from the Kalos region, ranked by how popular they have become, how unique they are, and their contribution to the franchise as a whole.

10 Tyrantrum

Pokédex Number 697, "The Despot Pokémon"

Fossil Pokémon are a beloved group who lived in the distant past but have been brought to the present day through the power of science. Kalos finally brought a tyrannosaur-themed Pokémon to the series with Tyrunt, a Dragon and Rock-type who loves to be pampered and will throw violent tantrums when it doesn't get its way. When it evolves into Tyrantrum, it walks about with no fear and presents itself like a king.

Tyrantrum might not be the best Dragon-type, but its design, early-game access, and Strong Jaws ability make it very fun to put on a team. Along with its vibrant colors and crown-like head crest, the designers played with the often debated idea of whether tyrannosaurus had feathers or not by giving Tyrantrum a collar and beard of feathers. In battle, it's a pretty tough Pokémon: its Rock-typing means that it can resist a good number of physical attacks, and Strong Jaws means that its biting moves hit especially hard.

9 Klefki

Pokédex Number 707, "The Key Ring Pokémon"

Kalos' biggest addition to the franchise was the introduction of Fairy-type Pokémon, known for their mischievous nature and immunity to Dragon-type attacks. One of the most creative is Klefki, a tiny fairy who loves to collect keys to feed on their metal. Since it will guard its keys fiercely, trainers who catch Klefki often give them important keys to hold onto.

Pokémon based on inanimate objects have historically been hit-and-miss. However, Klefki fairs better thanks to how well its lore matches a traditional fairy's actions of misplacing items in people's homes. In battle, it's a very reliable Pokémon thanks to its fantastic typing and Prankster ability, allowing it to use its various support moves before its opponent can act.

8 Talonflame

Pokédex Number 663, "The Scorching Pokémon"

Every major Pokémon region has an early-game bird Pokémon that evolves into a reliable Normal and Flying-type. Kalos' bird, Fletchling, broke the trend by evolving into the Fire and Flying-type Fletchinder and Talonflame. Based on falcons, Talonflame excels at hunting other bird Pokémon, and when threatened, releases embers from its wings to intimidate opponents.

Talonflame made a huge splash in Generation VI's competitive scene thanks to its hidden ability, Gale Wings, which allowed it to strike first when using Flying-type attacks. While this ability was changed in later generations, Talonflame itself remains well-liked thanks to its striking design, which captures the power and majesty of a bird of prey. It also helps that Ash caught one early in the anime, and it became one of his most reliable battlers, even taking on the legendary Fire-type Moltres.

7 Delphox

Pokédex Number 655, "The Fox Pokémon"

Trainers beginning their journey through Kalos can pick from one of three starter Pokémon: the Grass-type Chespin, the Water-type Froakie, or the Fire-type Fennekin. The three of them evolve into a classic fantasy trio, with Fennekin's evolutions, Braixen and Delphox, representing a mage. Thanks to its Psychic-typing, Delphox can manipulate fire with its mind to create vortexes to surround enemies or stare into the flames on its wand and predict the future.

After three generations of Fire and Fighting-type starters, Delphox was a breath of fresh air by leaning into witchcraft and divination instead of physical prowess. It learns a wide variety of moves, allowing Delphox to attack with overwhelming firepower or rely on tricky support moves to confound opponents and play into its magician theme. While Delphox didn't appear as often as its two pre-evolutions in the anime, one was used by Aria, the rival for Ash's Kalos companion, Serena.

6 Goodra

Pokédex Number 706, "The Dragon Pokémon"

Kalos' resident pseudo-legendary Pokémon, Goodra starts as Goomy, a small, slug-like dragon who struggles to battle and needs to live in humid areas to prevent itself from drying up. Should trainers stick with it, it'll eventually evolve into the more formidable Sliggoo, and then they need to wait for a rainstorm to evolve into Goodra. Though seen as weak due to its friendly nature, Goodra can fly into a rage if threatened and deliver overwhelming attacks with its retractable horns and tail.

Goodra might not hit as hard as other Dragon-types, but it makes up for it by having phenomenal defensive stats and one of the friendliest dispositions in the series. Several of its Pokédex entries emphasize how much Goodra loves its trainer, giving them slimy hugs and crying gooey tears if left alone. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Goodra was given a Steel-type form with a massive snail shell it can hide inside.

5 Aegislash

Pokédex Number 681, "The Royal Sword Pokémon"

Ghost-type Pokemon tend to have some of the darkest Pokédex entries and most creative designs, and Kalos' signature ghost is no exception. Aegislash begins as Honedge, a haunted sword that drains the life of anyone who grabs its hilt. Upon evolving into Doublade, it begins to excel in offensive and defensive battle strategies, which are mastered when it uses a Dusk Stone to evolve into Aegislash.

Aegislash has a unique ability to switch between its sword and shield forms, making it focus either on offense or defense. This overpowered ability makes fighting an Aegislash tricky, as it requires predictions to determine when it will switch. Lore-wise, Aegislash is noted for being able to sense those destined for leadership, but all who are crowned king by an Aegislash eventually succumb to its spectral hunger.

4 Hawlucha

Pokédex Number 701, "The Wrestling Pokémon"

Based on a masked luchador, Hawlucha is perhaps the most unique Pokémon to come from Kalos. Though not the largest Fighting-type, Hawlucha can go toe-to-toe with heavyweights like the four-armed Machamp, thanks to its superior speed and agility. Rather than try to win a fight quickly, Hawlucha turns every conflict into a performance, showing off flashy moves before finishing with its signature Flying Press.

Hawlucha is a Pokémon that oozes personality: its bright colors, long arms, and cape-like feathers all play perfectly into its showman concept. While it rarely uses Flying Press in the competitive scene, it's a creative idea for a move, combining the Fighting and Flying-types when determining damage. Ash caught a Hawlucha in the long-running Pokémon anime, and it became one of the best characters during the Kalos arc thanks to its pride, rivalry with several Fighting-types, and mentor role towards Ash's Noibat.

3 Sylveon

Pokédex Number 700, "The Intertwining Pokémon"

Eevee is among the cutest Pokémon of all time and has long been one of the most popular, thanks to its unique ability to evolve into numerous forms. To promote the Fairy-type, Eevee was given its eighth form, Sylveon, which is achieved by evolving Eevee with high friendship levels while it knows a Fairy-type move. In gratitude, Sylveon emits a soothing aura to help trainers sleep and deal with negative emotions.

Sylveon stands out from Eevee's other evolutions thanks to its bright colors, rounded ears, and four ribbon-like feelers that grow from its left ear and neck. These feelers are multipurpose tools used both to hold onto the arm of its trainer, sense the emotions of others, or distract prey so it can pounce. Sylveon has had several prominent roles in the anime, such as Serena's Eevee evolving into one and being used by the Fairy-type gym leader, Valerie.

2 Zygarde

Pokédex Number 718, "The Order Pokémon"

Due to the presence of the legendary Pokémon Xerneas and Yveltal, who represent life and death, the ecosystem of the Kalos region is in danger of collapsing. Fortunately, it is watched over by Zygarde, a unique Dragon and Ground-type who exists as individual cells controlled by cores. When the ecosystem is threatened, the cores can merge with nearby cells to transform into different forms: a swift dog when at ten percent, a serpent at fifty percent, and a mighty titan when all come together.

Zygarde was, unfortunately, done dirty in Pokémon X & Y, where it was relegated to a secret boss fight after becoming champion. The anime fixes this by dedicating an entire arc to Zygarde, with one of its cores befriending Ash and his companions while the evil Lysandre attempts to capture it for his gain. Conceptually, Zygarde is one of the most unique legendaries in the series and is a perfect representation of the land itself fighting back against any who would threaten the natural order.

1 Greninja

Pokédex Number 658, "The Ninja Pokémon"

Trainers who pick Froakie as their starter will eventually be rewarded when it evolves into Frogadier and, finally, Greninja. With its new Dark-typing, Greninja moves quickly, striking from the shadows with quick, precise moments evocative of a ninja. Its primary form of attack is to compress water into various weapons, such as shuriken, that it can throw in rapid succession.

Greninja won the 2016 and 2020 polling for most popular Pokémon, and it's easy to understand why: it has a simple but brilliant design that perfectly encapsulates the concept of a frog ninja. The anime also helped, thanks to the amount of character development given to Ash's Greninja, which culminated in the two unlocking a unique transformation called Battle Bond. Since the conclusion of Generation 6, Greninja continues to appear in media, such as the film Detective Pikachu and as a fighter in the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

