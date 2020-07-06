Watch This ‘Pokémon GO Fest 2020’ Ad, Directed by Oscar-Nominee Rian Johnson

Oscar-nominee Rian Johnson (Knives Out) has directed a new 30-second spot for Pokémon GO Fest 2020, because, well, wouldn’t you?

Celebrating its fourth anniversary today, the augmented-reality game Pokémon GO got people to get up and go outside in droves back in 2016 and (almost) every year since. Obviously, 2020 has complicated that in all sorts of ways, so Niantic and The Pokémon Company have introduced changes to the game to help collectors continue their pursuit from the comfort and safety of home. Johnson’s new ad celebrates that fact and the upcoming virtual Pokémon GO Fest taking place later this month, from July 25th to 26th.

Here’s what Johnson said about the ad in a blog post from Niantic’s own Veronica Saron:

“Pokémon GO has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I’ve been practicing physical distancing these past few months. As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot. It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy.”

Check out the 30-second spot from the international production team below:

Are you ready to look closer? You might be surprised what you find! Whoever you are and wherever you are, the world of Pokémon GO is always there for you to jump into and explore. We’re excited to debut a special commercial in celebration of this year’s global Pokémon GO Fest and the joy of being alongside Pokémon in the real world. Haven’t bought your tickets to Pokémon GO Fest yet? Be sure to purchase your tickets in the in-app shop!

Additionally, the Devs team has a special message for fans and players out there on this 4th anniversary: