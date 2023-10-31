The Big Picture José B. Rebolledo created an impressive 2D animation video featuring every Ghost-type Pokémon, including new entries from recent game releases.

The video is set to music by composer M Gewehr and showcases Rebolledo's animation skills, including various forms and versions of Ghost-type Pokémon.

Rebolledo worked on this passion project for three years and shared progress videos along the way, ultimately releasing the video just in time for Halloween.

2D animator José B. Rebolledo provided tricks and treats for Pokémon fans this Halloween by animating every Ghost-type to date in a delightfully catchy video. For the third year in a row, Rebolledo shared his passion project with the internet with this year’s edition, including new entries from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The video is set to music by composer M Gewehr, who has worked on projects like the indie animation short film Lackadaisy starring Michael Kovach, Ashe Wagner, SungWon Cho, and Malcolm Ray. Opening with the classic Generation 1 Ghost-type sprite before the player finds the ever-important key item, the Silph Scope, Rebolledo’s impressive 2D animation skills are on display as every Ghost-type Pokemon has a moment to shine. He also included various forms, including Mega Evolutions, Legendary Pokémon, and regional variants, ending with a looming Gigantamax Gengar to close it out.

A Ghost Pokémon Video Three Years in the Making

Image via TV Tokyo

According to Rebolledo’s Twitter, this idea came to him when he told his friend, “I want to animate every single Ghost-type Pokémon.” He’d worked on this project over the last couple of years, and the earlier entries can be found on his YouTube channel. Then, on September 23, Rebolledo shared an update, saying, “21 ghosts left! This is exciting! If I organize my time well enough with my other gigs, maybe I could make it for Halloween! LET’S GO!” The deadline was set, with the last month and a half sprinting towards the finish line to include every spooky Pokémon from the creepiest to the cutest. The release of The Teal Mask DLC on September 13 added a few last-minute twists to the story, as new Pokémon Sinistcha and Poltchageist were added to the Pokédex a month before Rebolledo’s personal deadline. Along the way, he shared progress videos showcasing how he animated Pokémon like Ceruledge and Polchageist.

Who is José B. Rebolledo?

Rebolledo is a Senior FX Animator for the Australian company Flying Bark Productions, which has created series and feature films like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. According to his Twitter profile, he’s worked on Marvel’s What If… as well as the musical indie animation powerhouse Helluva Boss. He was also the key animator for an episode of One Piece.

Watch Rebolledo's dazzling and spooky video featuring every Ghost-type Pokémon below.