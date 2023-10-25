Calling all Ice-Type trainers — Pokémon has released their holiday collection for 2023! These items are available now in the online Pokémon Center. This year’s arrangement offers a variety of merchandise, from cozy pajamas to jamming knitted sweaters, banging baking equipment, houseware, and more.

The holiday figures delight each year, and this year’s standout item is a snow globe featuring Pikachu and his buddies Teddiursa and Munchlax baking gingerbread houses together. It pairs well with the latest additions to the always coveted Pokémon Village pieces following the Halloween Village releases. One has Primarina and Loudred spreading cheer to all who hear their concert, while the other has Piplup and friends playing in the snow.

New Pokémon Knitted Sweaters and Pajamas For the Whole Family

Image Credit: Pokemon Company

This year’s winter collection clothing will surely heat up fans of Fire-types with Charizard, Arcanine, and Vulpix found on knitted sweaters, hats, and scarves. The always fan favorite Snorlax won’t be left behind either, showcased on the adult one-piece pajamas and multiple loungewear pieces. Rolling out on its own sweater is Wooloo's Winter Wonderland.

​​​​​​

Deck the Halls With New Pokémon Home Decor

Warm up the oven because the holiday collection has items to help craft delicious cookies with Eevee, Pikachu, Snorlax, and more. A new apron with a Pokémon cookie-shaped pattern will protect clothing while whisking a recipe with the Pikachu and Munchlax 2-piece spatula pack in the 3-piece mixing bowl set. After cutting them out with Pokémon cookie cutters and baking, serve family and friends on the latest cookie plate.

The Pokémon Center did not forget the tree with the Winter Wonders Bulb Ornaments and the ceramic cookie ornaments with Spheal, Mime Jr., Pikachu, and Stantler. Stantler is also the focus of the classy throw pillows with the silhouette of the reindeer Pokémon. For the colder nights, cuddle up with a shearling blanket with Pikachu.

There is much more with Pokémon’s 2023 Holiday Collection, check it out now at the Pokémon Center. In the meantime, take a peek at some of the items below.