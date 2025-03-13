Even though Pokémon Horizons: The Series is taking the whole Pokémon franchise in another direction, there are some core elements of the franchise that can't be left out. The new iteration of the anime series hasn't left popular monsters like Pikachu and Charizard out, for example, and in the next episodes something else is resurfacing to shake up the structure of the story. In a brief preview of the upcoming episodes — that will soon come to Netflix in the U.S. — a Mega Bracelet is used by an unidentified character in order to bring back the Mega Evolutions to the story.

The development is yet to officially happen in the new series: the mega bracelet was briefly shown in a sneak peek for episodes 87 to 89 of the anime that will air in Japan. The sneak peek suggests that one of the first Mega-Pokémon forms that fans are going to see in Pokémon Horizons is from Lucario, another massively popular Pokémon in the franchise. The story continues to center around two Pokémon trainers Liko (voiced by Minori Suzuki in the original Japanese and by Alejandra Reynoso in the English dub) and Roy (Yuka Terasaki and Anjali Kunapaneni) as they explore the continent in search of the "Six Heroes" — powerful Pokémon who belonged to Liko's ancestor.

The Mega Evolutions weren't part of Pokémon from the start. The concept was introduced in the 6th generation as a new mechanic to spice up Pokémon battles (and kicked off in the video games Pokémon X and Pokémon Y), and one evidence of its popularity is that the invention is making a comeback in Pokémon Horizons: The Series. After the transformation, chances are that Liko, Roy and their friends will have a huge advantage against their enemy, the Explorers.

This Is a Great Year To Be a 'Pokémon' Fan

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Horizons: The Series rebooted the franchise in order to retire long-running protagonist Ash Ketchum and give the show a bit of a rebranding. Despite the removal of the main character, the franchise remains as popular as ever, and the new series might have a long life ahead of it.

The return of the Mega Evolutions is just one of the many things that Pokémon fans can look forward to in 2025. American audiences will be able to check out the new season of the anime as early as next month on Netflix, and later this year the stop-motion show Pokémon Concierge is making a comeback with more episodes. In the games realm, the highly anticipated new title Pokémon Legends Z-A will finally be released at the end of the year, and Pokémon Champions also promises to make fans' lives even better with a new game.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series — The Search For Laqua becomes available on Netflix on April 25.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Pokémon Horizons Release Date April 14, 2023 Directors Saori Den Writers Dai Sato Franchise(s) Pokemon Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming BUY

Source: Screenrant, Reddit