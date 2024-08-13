The Big Picture Netflix will release part 4 of the latest Pokémon anime, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, allowing international fans to catch up soon.

Netflix has announced the release date for part 4 of the latest Pokémon anime series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series. The show is currently in its first season, and the Japanese dub is ahead by a handful of episodes. It won't be long till international fans will be able to catch up with the official English dub release, once it hits the streaming giant later this year. The Anime News Network reported that new episodes of the latest Pokémon anime will enter the streaming giant on November 22. So far, 34 episodes have already been released, and in Japan, the show is currently in its third story arc, titled "Terastal Debut."

Pokémon Horizons: The Series was first announced in 2022 after Ash Ketchum's Pokémon journey came to an end in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys. The show featured a new set of characters and first premiered in Japan in April 2023. Meanwhile, the English dub was released a year later in March 2024, featuring the talents of Alejandra Reynoso (Winx Club), Anjali Kunapaneni (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure), and Crispin Freeman (Young Justice). In addition, Ikue Otani reprises her role as Pikachu, but a different iteration of the iconic Pokémon called Captain Pikachu.

'Pokémon's Long Running Success

Pokémon is a Japanese media franchise that first started in 1996 as a video game for the Nintendo Game Boy. A year later, the anime series was released, which followed the story of Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a Pokémon master, and his partner Pikachu. Throughout the years, The Pokémon Company has released different installments of its game for every Nintendo handheld console that has been released, as well as multiple spin-offs.

In conjunction, the anime would release new seasons, where Ash would visit and explore the new locations that were featured in the game. The show would also release films, which often feature a legendary or mythical Pokémon. The first film was released in 1999. And while it received a poor critics' score, it was beloved by fans, generating an average audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ash's final journey was aired in 2022, via the Masters Eight story arc. Ash's final battle was treated like a sporting event, with reports of the episode being broadcast on a screen in the middle of the streets of Tokyo. The reason for this is because the outcome was 25 years in the making. Sadly, it was announced that this kid's journey would come to an end, and the show would continue with a fresh new face of characters.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series is available to stream on Netflix.

Pokémon Horizons (2023)

