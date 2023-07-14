Pokémon Horizons: The Series marks a new chapter for the franchise by exploring Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. And though taking the spotlight off Ash and Pikachu was probably a rough start, a new poster emerged to demonstrate that there are far more narratives to be explored in the new series.

The Pokémon franchise ventures in a new direction when Ash Ketchum finally became the world's greatest trainer, 25 years after the anime's inception in 1997. With a story that closely revolves around the said character and his pocket monster buddy Pikachu, the franchise made the best (though drastic) decision to focus on new trainers Liko and Roy, along with their new Pokémon companions. In addition, the new poster teases what devoted Pokémon fans can anticipate from the show, hinting that Liko and Roy's adventures will include both new allies and adversaries.

After all, if a series has been running for over 25 years, focusing on particular characters may cause it to lose its appeal. And thus, the previous farewell episode for Ash and Pikachu. With a plan to explore the Pokémon tale beyond its iconic protagonists, the Rising Volt Tacklers appeared to continue the anime franchise's long-standing legacy, with Liko and Roy as two of the nine members of a group of adventurers led by Pokémon Professor Friede.

Continuing the Pokémon Legacy With New Characters

Besides Liko and Roy—accompanied by their pocket monsters, Sprigatito and Fuecoco—the pilot hat-wearing Captain Pikachu serves as Friede's partner. Of course, saying goodbye to Ash and Pikachu was probably the only sorrowful part of the former's victory, but Captain Pikachu—though considerably different from the OG one—joined the team as someone who shares an undeniable resemblance with Pokémon's beloved mascot. The rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers members include Engineer Orla, Chef Murdock, fishing expert Ludlow, and Murdock's niece, Dot. The iconic villains Jesse, James, and Meowth (best known as Team Rocket) were replaced with a less comical but nevertheless, strong team called the Explorers, which consists of Gibeon, Hamber, Amethio, Spinel, Conia, and Zir.

Liko and Roy probably haven't caught 'em all after the 10-year-old protagonist's departure, but the series has thus far provided something different in the franchise, with a new storyline explored to expand the Pokémon story. Started in the same timeline right after Ash Ketchum's victory in the Kanto region, Pokémon Horizons: The Series sees the new set of trainers aboard an airship as they embark on an adventure to catch pocket monsters.

