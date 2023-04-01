The dawn of a new era is on the horizon for the Pokémon franchise. The unthinkable is finally happening. Completing his journey to be a Pokémon Champion, which spanned 26 years, Ash Ketchum and his trusty pal Pikachu will finally be saying goodbye to their beloved fans. The 10-year-old protagonist of the biggest anime in the world will embark on a new journey to find the true meaning of being a Pokémon Master, but we won’t be with him for his next adventure. Instead, the Pokémon anime will continue with a new storyline, with two new heroes after Ash’s departure.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series is the next chapter in the story of Pocket Monsters. Set in the same timeline as Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which encompasses Ash’s final adventure and a lovely send-off to Team Rocket, the new series will be introducing us to Liko, a young girl with a Sprigatito, and Roy, a young boy with Fuecoco, who will be serving as the dual focal points of the upcoming anime. Pokémon Horizons will be based in the Paldea region, inspired by the Iberian Peninsula — comprising Spain, Portugal, and Andorra. Paldea was introduced in the latest Pokémon games, Scarlett and Violett, so be prepared to meet a host of new Pokémon and look for references from the games. Here's everything we know about Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

What Is Pokémon Horizons: The Series About?

Pokémon Horizons: The Series begins right where Ash bids farewell to his mom and fans in the Kanto region. Liko, who hails from Paldea, has enrolled at the Indigo Academy, a boarding school in Kanto, and is in the process of making friends. She owns a mysterious pendant passed down to her grandmother and seems to have a secret power. She meets her first Pokémon, a cute little Sprigatito, a grass-type starter from Paldea.

Roy, who lives in Kanto, is ready to begin his adventure with his Fuecoco, a fire-type starter from Paldea. He owns a unique item as well, a mysterious steampunk-looking Pokéball. Destiny brings the duo together as the two meet up with Friede, a Pokémon professor, and his partner Captain Pikachu to embark on a journey to explore the ever-expanding and mysterious world of Pokémon.

The official synopsis of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, as released by The Pokémon Company International, reads:

“In “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross; Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing.”

The release date for Pokémon Horizons: The Series is fast approaching; it was announced in the official trailer earlier this month. The Japanese version of the upcoming Pocket Monsters anime will arrive on April 14, 2023, with a 1-hour-long special pilot episode. However, there is no news regarding the release date of the English dub, which generally trails the original release by around six months.

Is There a Trailer for Pokémon Horizons: The Series?

The full official trailer for Pokémon Horizons: The Series was released on March 24, 2023, and has received much attention from fans worldwide. You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer begins with a brief look at Liko and her unique pendant. The pendant has mysterious powers; its shape resembles the symbol used for the Terastallize phenomenon introduced in the 9th generation game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which covers a Pokémon in a crystalline substance grants them special abilities. And Liko's pendant doesn't terastallize just any Pokémon. As we see later in the trailer, its power reaches directly high above the clouds to the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza, a shiny one which is extremely rare.

We also see Roy setting out on his journey with his mysterious Pokéball, reminiscent of the same mystery with the G.S. ball from older anime. Friede and his crew, along with Captain Pikachu, also join up, and Amethio, who is for some reason hunting Liko for her pendant with his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge. However, it seems the first episode will be fleshing out more of Liko's story than Roy's, making us wonder if Roy will also get an hour-long episode after the pilot.

Who Are the New Characters in Pokémon Horizons: The Series?

Pokémon Horizons: The Series introduces us to many new characters with their own aspirations. The Japanese voice actors of some of them have been announced, with only Ikue Ōtani, who voices Pikachu in both Japanese and English dubs, continuing from the original series. The voice actors for the English dub have not been announced yet.

Liko, the female protagonist of the series, is voiced by Minori Suzuki. She is from Paldea and embarks on a journey with her Sprigatito to learn more about her mysterious pendant, which seems to have special powers.

Roy, the show's male lead, is played by Yuka Terasaki. He owns a mysterious mechanical Pokéball and is also beginning his journey, just like Liko, with his new partner, Fuecoco.

Friede is a Pokémon Professor and the leader of the crew known as Rising Volt Tacklers. Taku Yashiro voices him. Friede and his crew will essentially guide and support the two protagonists, similar to how Brock, Misty, or Professor Oak were to Ash.

Friede’s crew consists of Orla, a sort of mechanic, played by Ayane Sakura, Mollie, the crew’s healer, portrayed by Kei Shindō. Murdock, the middle-aged chef voiced by Kenta Miyake, and the mysterious old fisherman named Ludlow, played by Ikkyū Juku.

Liko’s pursuer from the trailer, Amethio, is a member of a mysterious organization called Explorers. They seem to have a special interest in Liko’s pendant. Shun Horie voices Amethio.

Amethio is accompanied by two more members of the Explorers, Zir and Conia, who are voiced by Kohsuke Tanabe and Arisa Shida, respectively. It is interesting to note that all three members of the group are named after precious crystalline stones (i.e. Amethyst and Zirconia), indicating a strange connection between their organization with Liko’s necklace.

Will Ash Appear in Pokémon Horizons: The Series?

Though Ash is following a different path, for now, he will definitely make a return in the future, as confirmed by the Pokémon anime director Kunihiko Yuyama. Speaking to Otomedia magazine in their Spring 2023 issue (via Dogasu), Yuyama said that Ash will return in the future. But it can’t be said for certain if he will return in Pokémon Horizons: The Series. There are multiple possibilities, like a movie or a spinoff show, where everyone’s favorite Pokémon champion can make a return.